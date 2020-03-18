“Sodomy Should Be Non-Bailable”

-G/ Bassa Lawmaker Seeks Amendment Of Panel Law

By Mark N. Mengonfia

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Judiciary has been mandated to review a request from Grand Bassa County District four Lawmaker seeking for an amendment of the Panel Law of Liberia to make aggravated Involuntary Sodomy and Involuntary sodomy non- bailable offenses.

The provisions the Grand Bassa County Lawmaker, Vicente S.T. Willie, II is seeking amendment for are sessions 14.72, 14.73 and 14.74 of the New Panel law titled 26, Liberia Code of Laws Revise.

In his communication addressed to the Speaker of that body said that when the sessions are approved, aggravated Involuntary Sodomy and Involuntary sodomy a non- bailable offenses and that voluntary sodomy a second Degree Felony under the laws of Liberia.

In his letter, he justified sodomy as an act that is immoral and dehumanizing and should be condemned in the strongest term possible.“It does not promote a positive Liberian Culture” Representative Willie said.

He furthered “appreciating the fact that our forefathers saw this act as social ill and enacted laws to prevent it, we should also make stronger laws to discourage the practice if it because it has the possibility of becoming a national threat.”

Part of the laws when amended session 3 of it which speaks of aggravated Involuntary Sodomy will read that “ A person who engages in deviate sexual intercourse, has committed an offense if he compels the other person to submit by force or threats of death, serious bodily injury , or kidnapping, to be inflicted on any being; He has impaired the other person’s power to appraise or control his or her conduct by administering of or employing without his or her knowledge intoxicants or other means with intent or prevent resistance or…..”

While Involuntary Sodomy constitute” A person who engages in deviates sexual intercourse with another person, or who causes another to engage in deviate sexual intercourse has committed involuntary sodomy, a first degree, and shall be non-bailable where presumption in great.”

If this law is amended, same sex in the Liberian society will be brought under the spotlight and that those who are practicing it and claiming rights will now have to do their advocacy in secret rather than in public.