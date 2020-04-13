SOS Liberia Joins Fight Against COVID-19

–Distributes Rice, Buckets Others To Zinnah Hills Community

SOS Liberia has joined the fight against the COVID-19 sensitization effort to rally Liberians to take the fight against the deadly Covid-19 seriously by distributing 212 bags of rice per family, 212 pieces of various Buckets with faucets, 212 bottles of liquid of hand washing soap per family and COVID 19 flyers per family value at US$ 14,000.00 to the Zinnah Hill Community located on the GSA Road in Paynesville City over the weekend.

Presenting the items to the residents, an official of the Ministry of Gender Children Protection Ministry, Mr. Hehmeh Yeama,thanked SOS Liberia Emergency Response Unit for the COVID -19 materials and said they at the SOS decided the making donations to help support their targeted groups, meaning children that have lost parental care or that are at risk to losing parental Care through the new psychosocial pillar.

“It is not just enough to tell people to wash their hands and keep social distances without showing what those messages mean in practical terms,” she told the locals.

He reminded them: “Wash your hands regularly; keep apart from one another; sneeze in the elbow of your arms; and if you have a fever go to the hospital. Knowledge is power. Please join the campaign by encouraging others to do the same.”

He told the community residents that the virus is transmitted primarily by your hands; adding that what you touch would eventually reach your body. Washing your hands is a core part of the prevention regime to ensure that you and your family stay safe and healthy.

“You could use clean water with soap, dethol, alcohol based handrubs, water with chlorax, etc. Do it as often as possible because you could touch a surface that is contaminated and infect yourself or others close to you without knowing it,” he said.

He also noted that the virus is not just ruining lives in Liberia but lives are being lost across West Africa, Africa and the entire world.

Mr. Yeama said: “Please be safe by following the prevention regimes advised by the health experts. Otherwise, she stated that if anyone feels sick like having a fever, contact the nearby health facilities for assistance.”

According to him, the seriousness of this disease outbreak means that they too need to join hands to fight against this disease. Stressing that it is not a respecter of person or class indicating that anyone can contract the virus and an entire family would be at risk

For their part, Madam Victoria Zoway, Director od Cild Development at the Ministry of Gender Children and Social protection, Emmanuel Reeves, Zinnah Hills Community Chairman both lauded the SOSLiberia for their donation and promised that it will be used for its intended purpose.