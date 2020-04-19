Speaker Chambers: Liberia Needs US$500Million In COVID-19 Fight



By Mark N. Mengonfia

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers has revealed that Liberia needs US$500million to fight the COVID-19 from the country.

Addressing Legislative Reporters Friday, Speaker Chambers said Liberia needs a lot of money to fight the COVID-19 in the country.

Speaking further, he indicated that the money will help to provide the stimulus packages to the needy, address the issues of health workers, disadvantaged youth of the country.

Additionally, the Speaker said in terms of the recasting of the budget, that body will do due diligence to it and revert to the president.

In a related development, members of the Liberian Legislature had a disagreement over the State of Emergency and have set up a Conference Committee to have their disagreement in the State of Emergency request settled.

Members of that body have been discussing the President’s communication on the State of Emergency for about two days with each member of the House of Representatives being given 5 minutes to provide their views on the instrument.

Speaking to Legislative Reporters after members of that body lockdown for more than four hours, the Speaker of the House of Representatives said both Houses decided on different days for the lockdown.

The House of Representatives agreed on 60 days and members of the Liberian Senate agreed on 90 days, this is the confusion that caused the two bodies to set up the conference Committee to ensure that all the disagreement are settled within the request from the President of Liberia, George M. Weah.

Additionally, Speaker Chambers said they as the people’s direct Representatives saw the need to have given a human face to the mandatory needs for Liberians to wear face masks by recommending that people should be provided all the necessary means that will help Liberians to stay at home.

“Based on the fact that our people are challenged we want our people to have masks,” Speaker Chambers intoned.