Speaker Chambers Promises Payment of Debts

By Mark N. Mengonfia

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bhofal Chambers says the administration of that body is poised to begin payments of legitimate debts.

A release from his said “all other business issues including payment of legitimate vendors, procurement, maintenance, and security of the building still remain the House’s priority.”

Recently, Mr. Gus A. Winn, a Liberian businessman whose company was contracted to paint or give the Capitol Building a facelift before the annual address of President George Weah was beaten by officers assigned with Speaker.

Gus Winn has visited the grounds of the Capitol Building to make claims of his US$26,000.00, but was beaten and asked to leave the grounds of the Capitol.

The office of the House of Representatives’ Speaker denied that at no time did he ordered any act of excessive force against anyone because accordingly it is not his character, the release said.

“The Speaker has however stated that the unfortunate situation involving Mr. Gus Winn contractor to the House of Representatives was strange and it attracted the attention of State Security along with the Sergeant-at- arms of the House of Representatives, who professionally persuaded Mr. Winn to leave the premises of the Capitol Building, as his behavior was not in line with what would enhance the sanctity of the House,” the release said.

The release indicated that Mr. Winn’s action was unexpected to the running of the House of Representatives.

