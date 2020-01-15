Star Longman Liberia Book Inc Donates Assorted Books to CNDRA National Public Library

Star Longman Liberia Books Inc, a Ghanaian Company operating in Liberia has donated three hundred assorted books valued over three thousand united state dollars to the National Public Library on Ashman Street, Monrovia.

The National Public Library which offers free research services to the public is managed and operated by the Center for National Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA).

Presenting the books Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Star Longman Liberia Books Inc Country Manager Rita Ganidekam Abraham said the donation is gear towards improving Liberia’s education system.

‘’We mainly distribute free Junior and Senior high text books to institutions as part of our corporate social responsibility’’.

In spite of the contribution being her institution first’s to the National Public Library, she promised to provide additional books for the National Public Library.

She stated that book is an asset to a nation and the young generation is more important.

The books included Math, English, literature, Biology, French, Economic, Literature, and Agriculture for a wide range of readers.

Receiving the books, the Director of the National Public Library Christian J. Jlatuh lauded the Star Longman Liberia Books Inc for the venture.

‘’we are very grateful for the timely donation and we will make use of the books for the intended purpose.

Some of the books will go to the CNDRA Gompa City Reading Room to enable students in other parts of Liberia have easy access to educational materials’’ he disclosed.

Speaking on behalf of the Director General of the National Archives Emmanuel A. Lomax, Madam Josephine U. Kamara, Supervisor of the Monitoring and Evaluation Section at CNDRA also thanked the foreign group for the provision of the books.

‘’you are giving us the edge to climb the ladder of life, the books will help us, our public sector and most especially the Liberian students’’ she believed.

CNDRA is an institution of government that is among others cloth with the statutory mandate to register and process marriage certificate, preserved land deeds, administrative authorizations and is as well the custodian of all national documents and records.