‘Stay Home’ Order Is Back

-To 6PM; As Pres. Weah Calls For Stricter Enforcement Of Measures To Curb The Spread Of COVID 19

In keeping with the proclamation issued on Monday, 22 June, 2020, the President of Liberia. H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has extended by 30 days measures intended to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

All measures that were put in place on June 5, 2020 when the Liberian Leader announced some modifications to the COVID-19 guidelines remain in effect, except that all are now required to be indoors by 6pm instead of the previous 9pm timeframe.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Weah said the adjustment became necessary on the guidance of health authorities.

The release also said the restrictions on movement and other activities remain enforced in all counties with Coronavirus cases. The government says it is concerned that the general public no longer seem to comply with the health protocols which have up to this point helped prevent a much wider transmission of the disease in the country.

It says this attitude cannot be allowed to continue unabated. The government therefore reiterates that everyone is required to wear face mask in public places at all times and constantly wash their hands, while also social distancing.

The security apparatus and health authorities are to ensure a stricter enforcement of these guidelines going forward.

Additionally, the Liberian Leader has mandated the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah to announce and make public details of other health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

In a related development, the Government of Liberia has extended the scheduled date for the reopening of the Roberts International Airport (RIA) by one week in order to ensure the necessary measures are put in place before the resumption of the airport’s operations.

The new date for the opening is now set at June 28, 2020. The government took the decision following a review of the measures intended to keep commuters safe and prevent further COVID-19 spread.

The Liberian Government declared a State of Emergency in April in response to the global Coronavirus pandemic. At the time, movements were restricted and the joint security forces were called upon to help with the enforcement of the set of protocols that were recommended by the health authorities.

Those measures expired on June 21, 2020 in keeping with the SOE’s timeframe. June 22, 2020 extension not only reactivates the Liberian Government’s tough response strategy, but also offers the opportunity to examine the measures again.

President Weah has said that the extension takes immediate effect, pending deliberations at the National Legislature in keeping with the Liberian Constitution.