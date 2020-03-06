Stop Discrimination Against China

-As House Of Representatives Condemns All Forms Of Odds;Presents Solidarity Message

By Mark N. Mengonfia

A solidarity message has been sent to the People’s Republic of China by the House of Representatives of Liberia in relations to the ongoing fight China is engaged in with an unseen enemy (Coronavirus).

The House of Representatives’ message also highlighted the number of cases and deaths caused by the Coronavirus adding, “House of Representatives expresses its deepest condolences” and sympathy for the horrific death cause by the virus.

They said in the message that “the Government of Liberia takes seriously the outbreak in China” indicating that they are seriously concerned about deaths of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and others around the world.

The House did not forget to talk about the longstanding relationship between Liberia and the PRC.

They spoke of the construction of major infrastructure works done by China in recent years including human resource development as well.

Before the officially turning over of the solidarity message, Speaker Bhofal Chambers said throughout the disaster, the people of China have continued to exhibit strong resilience.

Dr. Chambers commended the efforts of humanitarian groups, men and women for reaching out Asian country during her sad times.

XU Kun, attaché Affairs at the Chinese Embassy thanked the House of Representatives of Liberia for showing sympathy to them as a country.

He said “We will conquer the Coronavirus if we fight together.”China and Liberia have had a longstanding relationship, this friendship the both countries hold close to their hearts.

Mr. Kun commented his country for keeping the friendship of China and Liberia adding “the friendship will last forever.”

He furthered that “in a few time, China will support the social and economic development of Liberia because we are brothers and sisters”

Meanwhile, Liberia as a country has started taking preventive steps against the Coronavirus.Since the news of the disease broke in December of 2019, the health team of Liberia put into place preventive steps to prepare them if there be any outbreak of the virus in Liberia.

The Liberian health team through its Minister, Dr. Willamette Jallah who told a news conference some time ago that they have begun scrutinizing travelers to and from Liberia at various ports of entrance of Liberia.

The preventive means put into place are similar to that of the preventive measures during the fight against the Ebola virus years back, Dr. Jallah said.

“Constant washing of hands, avoiding touching or shaking hands while greeting family and friends” she said.

Currently, Liberia’s Chief Pharmacist and one medical Doctor are undergoing observation at a precautionary center, Dr. Francis Kateh said.

“Even if the Minister goes to some of the counties that have recorded cases of the Coronavirus, she will be observed”, Dr. Kateh said.

Some 190 people were in at the precautionary center out of that number, 50 were all Chinese while the remaining were Liberians and other nationals, the Liberian health authorities said recently in Monrovia.

Moreover,“108 persons have already been discharged from the precautionary center and sent home with certificates”, health authority said. TNR.