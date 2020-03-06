 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Stop Discrimination Against China

By Reporter on March 6, 2020

-As House Of Representatives Condemns All Forms Of Odds;Presents Solidarity Message

By Mark N. Mengonfia

A solidarity message has been sent to the People’s Republic of China by the House of Representatives of Liberia in relations to the ongoing fight China is engaged in with an unseen enemy (Coronavirus).

The House of Representatives’ message also highlighted the number of cases and deaths caused by the Coronavirus adding, “House of Representatives expresses its deepest condolences” and sympathy for the horrific death cause by the virus.

They said in the message that “the Government of Liberia takes seriously the outbreak in China” indicating that they are seriously concerned about deaths of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and others around the world.

The House did not forget to talk about the longstanding relationship between Liberia and the PRC.

They spoke of the construction of major infrastructure works done by China in recent years including human resource development as well.

Before the officially turning over of the solidarity message, Speaker Bhofal Chambers said throughout the disaster, the people of China have continued to exhibit strong resilience.

Dr. Chambers commended the efforts of humanitarian groups, men and women for reaching out Asian country during her sad times.

XU Kun, attaché Affairs at the Chinese Embassy thanked the House of Representatives of Liberia for showing sympathy to them as a country.

He said “We will conquer the Coronavirus if we fight together.”China and Liberia have had a longstanding relationship, this friendship the both countries hold close to their hearts.

Mr. Kun commented his country for keeping the friendship of China and Liberia adding “the friendship will last forever.”

He furthered that “in a few time, China will support the social and economic development of Liberia because we are brothers and sisters”

Meanwhile, Liberia as a country has started taking preventive steps against the Coronavirus.Since the news of the disease broke in December of 2019, the health team of Liberia put into place preventive steps to prepare them if there be any outbreak of the virus in Liberia.

The Liberian health team through its Minister, Dr. Willamette Jallah who told a news conference some time ago that they have begun scrutinizing travelers to and from Liberia at various ports of entrance of Liberia.

The preventive means put into place are similar to that of the preventive measures during the fight against the Ebola virus years back, Dr. Jallah said.

“Constant washing of hands, avoiding touching or shaking hands while greeting family and friends” she said.

Currently, Liberia’s Chief Pharmacist and one medical Doctor are undergoing observation at a precautionary center, Dr. Francis Kateh said.

“Even if the Minister goes to some of the counties that have recorded cases of the Coronavirus, she will be observed”, Dr. Kateh said.

Some 190 people were in at the precautionary center out of that number, 50 were all Chinese while the remaining were Liberians and other nationals, the Liberian health authorities said recently in Monrovia.

Moreover,“108 persons have already been discharged from the precautionary center and sent home with certificates”, health authority said. TNR.

Published in Health

Reporter

Reporter

About US: The New Republic Newspaper is an independent newspaper established in 2009 by a Liberian journalist, Alphonso Toweh with many years of experience for the key purpose of reporting a balanced coverage of events as well as promoting Liberia’s image locally and internationally. Toweh has been working for Reuters News Agency as its correspondent since 1998 to present. In addition to that, he has served as correspondents for the following magazines: West Africa New African, Africa Week and African Observer. More to that, he worked for Radio Deutche Welle radio in Germany, Radio Netherlands and contributed to CNN, BBC News hour, BBC TV as well as Africa Confidential and Sunday Times in London. The paper has no political affiliation nor ethic lineage. The focus and primary commitment is to ensure the sovereignty of Liberia and unity for Africa. It seeks to foster human rights and freedom of the press. The New Republic is a liberal paper dedicated to upholding the tenets of democracy. It believes that state can not only create the political, social, economic and cultural spirit, but also to ensure that all human beings, irrespective of any affiliation is able to achieve its highest human potentials. The paper strives for free speech and equal opportunity for all. Importantly, it believes that the nation must intervene judiciously in the economic life, in order to minimise the adverse effects of free enterprise and ensure that less privileged people have reasonable and fair access to the basic necessities of life. By this, it would help reduce some level of threat. New Republic brings huge commitment to its readers and offers the nation the type of media that will advocate for the people and nudge our nation on the path of development and social re-engineering

More from HealthMore posts in Health »

Comments are closed.