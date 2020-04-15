“Stop Doubting And Stop The Spread”

–Rep. Roger Domah Cautions Citizens of Electoral District #7; Donates Infections Prevention and Control (IPC) Materials

Nimba County District #7 Lawmaker, Roger Domah has donated two hundred (200) buckets to citizens of his District to be used to enhance the hygiene practice of hand washing which is very pivotal in breaking the transmission of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to its kneels.

Considering the population of the District and the high number of households, the materials weren’t meant to benefit individual families, but to be used by all of the communities( towns and major villages) including the municipalities of Bahn and Saclepea as well as the religious communities, and other group of people. With this format, the entire district stands to benefit and the essence of hand washing will be uplifted.

The Saclepea City Corporation received twenty (20) buckets and the Bahn City Corporation received the same twenty buckets.

Saclepea Religious Community received thirty (30) buckets and their Bahn Counterparts received twenty-five (25). This difference in number is a reflection of the number of worship centers in the two cities.

Wee Chiefdom received eighteen (18) buckets, Gbehyi Chiefdom received nine (9) buckets, Gbao Chiefdom received twelve (12) buckets and Zoe Chiefdom received nine (9) buckets. With this, every town or village in these chiefdoms should receive at laest one bucket for hand washing.

Provisions were also made to local officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs where the Statutory Superintendent, the District Commissioners, the Township Commissioners, the Paramount Chiefs and the City Majors received one bucket each.

The District Development Council (DDC) received seven (7) buckets and the Friends of Roger Domah (FORD) received twenty (20) pieces of Buckets.

Other individual citizens and groups received buckets for the same purpose.

Making the presentation, Hon Roger Swy Domah begged the citizens to observe all protocols released by the health authorities and take matters into their own hand if they really intend to defeat this common enemy. He said creating doubts and having several conspiracy theories will only worse our woes. Speaking further, Roger Swy Domah told his constituents to table politics and political maneuvering for now and catch up with the dreadful realities confronting us now, stating that there will always be time for politics but life must be preserved at the moment.

All those materials were presented to the local authorities for onward presentation to the end users.

Statutory Superintendent Arthur Gonkartee Arthur Gonkartee Arthur Gonkartee, Saclepea City Mayor Jeremiah B. Yangean, District Commissioner of Zoe-Gbao Raygan Workah, Wee-Gbehyi Commissioner Kemah Kuoh, Bahn City Mayor Edward Serzue among several other local leaders received items for their respective areas of control.