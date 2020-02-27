Suicide on Hoover Dam Bridge Shines Light on Las Vegas’ Dirty Secret

ï»¿
Captured literally moments before she plunged to her death below, a moving tourist caught this final photo of Heather Price Papayoti and her taxi by accident and turned it in to police (Image: Francesca Bosco)
Beyond the endless glare for the neon that is bright and the sounds of slot machines, cocktail eyeglasses and sexy encounters, lies a much, much darker and grimmer reality in Sin City: a seldom-reported fact and the one that many resorts walk out their way to keep out of the media is the particular number of suicides committed in nevada, often following a last weekend of debauchery and with as much tragic motivations as life itself needs to offer. These suicides are not at all times associated to anything that happened in Las vegas, nevada, head you; but the City of Neon seems to represent to many people a spot to see life off, for whatever reasons.
In reality, several studies have unearthed that nevada is the number 1 destination of preference for people to kill themselves in the U.S.
Hotels Do What They Can
Obviously, there ‘s no real way for resort hotels to stem this steady blast of everyday lives lost, as generally the deed https://myfreepokies.com/indian-dreaming-slot-review/ is done from inside an accommodation, with as many practices used as the reasons themselves for the suicides. The single thing hotels can and nearly constantly do is allow it to be extremely difficult to fling oneself from a resort space window, however; either making them difficult or impossible to open; or making those openings therefore slim that all however the slightest in our midst could never fit through the space that is limited.
But that doesn’t mean tourists on a mission to self-destruct can’t throw by themselves over somewhere else, and the story of one woman that is such Phoenix now has her family and others calling out for greater obstacles and stricter security at the most obvious of the non-Strip locations: the world-famous Hoover Dam, about 35 miles off the Las Vegas Strip, that offers an unsurvivable fall into rushing water below proper who is intent on ending unique life.
‘ We are in support of providing stronger safety measures at the O’Callaghan-Tillman Memorial Bridge [at Hoover Dam] in the hope that they will deter future tragic occurrences,’ said the family of Heather Price Papayoti, the victim in this case that is latest. It is definitely maybe not the very first self-inflicted death at the Hoover Dam; in reality, Papayoti could be the seventh individual to jump to her death in to the Colorado River 900 legs below through the bridge since it opened in October 2010.
Woman Plunges to Her Death
It was just a week ago, on January 10, that Papayoti took a cab ride more than 280 miles straight from a Tempe, Arizona behavioral counseling meeting, telling the driver to simply take her to the Hoover Dam, where she was somehow in a position to quickly crawl more than a 5-foot barrier railing and jump, simply moments before sunset.
Her household’s given media statement reflects the despair that they had been clearly mindful Papayoti who had been married with a daughter was indeed fighting recently.
‘We are mourning the loss in our heather that is beautiful, daughter, sister (in legislation), aunt and friend. We had been endowed with her laughter and light for all the years we shared with her. Sadly the darkness of anxiety and depression consumed her in recent months, and despite treatment, she ended up being unable to conquer it.’
It will now be up to the Nevada Department of Transportation to help explore feasible barriers that are improved security measures, as well as come up with an idea plus the money to finance it, which would come likely from federal highway programs.
These ideas are not actually new; in fact, ways to discourage suicides had been under conversation also before it had been opened, based on region engineer for the Nevada Department of Transportation Mary Martini.
On the list of feasible solutions initially considered were safety nets and 6 8 foot Plexiglass shields, said Martini; but both were dismissed as either being too tempting for ‘jackass’ type daredevils, or too obscuring of this view that is magnificent of river for which the pedestrian walkway had been being built. Designers were concerned the plexiglass would develop dull and also be a magnet for graffiti artists. On the top of all that, the expenses would be in the numerous millions, said Martini, whom additionally noted that the Federal Highway Administration would have to accept any such thing along these lines.
Martini says the existing rail that is five-foot only made to prevent folks from falling, maybe not to avoid determined jumpers from offing themselves. As well as in order to jump, people like Papayoti must crawl over a 5-foot 6-inch wall that is concrete even access that railguard, Martini added.
‘Can you crawl over it? Yes. But it would have prevented people from being able to see the dam if we made the guard rails on the bridge any higher.
‘we do not think we could engineer enough ways to avoid somebody from committing suicide off the connection,’ she said. ‘then they will do so. if somebody is decided to do it,’
Additional requests for improved protection patrols and a suicide prevention line much like the people at other major U.S. bridges will also be being called for by Papayoti’s family. But regardless of what happens later on, for one woman that is despondent she is currently just another sad statistic in a city that handles committing suicide as simply another side-effect of being bigger than life itself.
Three-card Monte Scams Kentucky Man Out of $10,000
A 77-year-old man got swindled within an odd game of Three-card Monte (Image: capitolcommentary)
Three-card Monte may be certainly one of the con games that are oldest around, and it is still alive and well in many elements of the world. The game itself is simple: the dealer mixes up three cards, one of which is a different color than one other two (usually the queen of hearts and two black cards). Find the right card, and the player wins! Of course, everyone knows that the game is a scam, and it’s unlikely that any one of our readers would fall for such ever a trick.
Unlikely, but not impossible.
Taken for the Ride
A 77-year-old Kentucky man had been scammed out of almost $10,000 in money and other valuables included in a Three-card Monte scheme in Cartersville. The victim arrived at vehicle stop on morning, when he was approached by a man who told him that someone was giving away money after having won the lottery thursday.
The victim went along to investigate, and observed the man to an area between two semis, where a man that is second standing with a field. Within the package were the classic implements of this Three-card Monte game: two black cards and one red card.
The target had been then told he could win money by picking the red card, and he proceeded to do so several times in a row, in fact. After doubling his bets, he had won $400.
That’s when the scam actually went into movement. The scammers flashed some $100 bills at the target, and challenged him to double his bet once more. This time around, he deposit a complete of $600 along with a few of rings and a watch he have been wearing.
Collusion
But just as the victim thought he would definitely strike it rich, a third man in a uniform stepped in to break the game up. That man said which they had been having troubles into the area related to illegal gambling, which caused the first two men to grab the funds and jewelry and run. The victim ended up being prevented from chasing after them by the guy in uniform, who disappeared fleetingly thereafter which made the victim understand the game that is entire been a scam.
This will be just one of the ways in which the game of Three-card Monte could be used to scam victims into losing money. In cases like this as well as in other similar schemes the goal is obvious: just get the target to place as much money (or other valuables) in play and then break up the game at an opportune moment. With the victim distracted, the scammers is over before the victim also understands what has happened to them- or has the wherewithal to complete any such thing about it.
More approaches that are straightforward additionally been found in conjunction with this game to part fools from their cash. In many street corner games discovered in urban centers round the world, the dealer will simply use sleight-of-hand techniques (perhaps after losing initial few hands to get the target’s confidence) to ensure that the victim can’t record where the red card is. Even in the event that victim does take place to find the right card, they could just take a more substantial bet from a shill that is in on the scam, saying that this gives them the right to play that hand.
An event report was filed with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, but there’s no term on whether or not police have any leads that will help them find the scammers.
Old-School Style Bermuda Casinos Likely Just Around The Corner
Bermuda’s new casinos will attempt to emulate this classic Monte Carlo casino feel (Image: traveltattler.com)
Take out your 007 tuxedo or chiffon evening wear: Bermuda is close to finalizing plans for classic casinos because of the look and feel of those James Bond classic films plus they’re aiming for predominantly upscale dining table games, and the appropriate tourist crowd to go with.
Gambling enterprises are Coming
Tourism Minister Shawn Crockwell announced at a present press conference that the government will soon take action by having a public education program outlining its objectives and vision due to their own casino gaming industry.
‘This was a difficult choice for the government, however in the circumstances we are confident it was the right one for Bermuda,’ said Crockwell. ‘We are also confident that almost all of Bermudians support the introduction of casino-style video gaming.’
Crockwell went on to explain that polling results suggest around 70 percent of Bermuda nationals are in support of legislation to introduce casino gaming in the island, emphasizing that the industry would bring with it more jobs, increase tourist traffic, and generate increased revenues for Bermuda.
‘These poll results will likely be provided during our upcoming public training system,’ he explained.
Beneath the proposed plans, casinos will run either within existing hotels, or newly built resort facilities, rather than purpose-built casinos, in order to build on the charm that is pre-existing of tourist aspect of the island.
Locals to Get Casino Training
Training programs may also be provided for all looking towards a profession in the market, with the aim of enabling Bermudians to offer top-notch services to tourists as soon as gambling legislation has formally been passed.
Crockwell explained that Bermuda will be taking on board a model which has worked well for a number of other countries which come in by having a comparable model that is tourism-based.
‘Following an extensive review and analysis, the federal government has decided to embrace the built-in casino-resort model for Bermuda. Although we are unique and maintain our special Bermuda brand, this model resembles the Aruban and Singaporean casino models,’ he said.
‘It is paramount that the government now engages the general public with the information that is salient what we are proposing and all of the main issues surrounding this industry,’ added Crockwell.
With 70 percent of locals evidently supporting the new legislation, that nevertheless leaves 30 percent who’re perhaps against the move. In their mind, Crockwell said that ‘there is really a deal that is great of out there in regards to the casino gaming industry and what we as the federal government plan to implement here in Bermuda.
‘ We want to disseminate the facts and hear every person’s take on this issue,’ he added. ‘During the education that is public, we will share the data we have gathered which will include the potential economic advantages, potential social risks and how to mitigate against those risks and also the potential for job creation for Bermudians.’
Although legislation is expected to be passed this year, it might be a while before the integrated resorts are available for business because the appropriate partners will have to be chosen to help manage the gambling enterprises and equipment.
During an original referendum presentation in June 2013, Crockwell noted that Bermuda will be targeting more of a high-end, elegant Monte Carlo-style model, than one that emulates Las Vegas or Atlantic City. The focus will likely be on old-school table that is high-end over slot machines, and like many such locales having a reasonably poor regional population, licensing settings is going to be set up to minimize the potential for locals to play in their own island’s gaming houses.
