Reuben Sei Waylaun

Managing Editor

A trained Liberian journalist and Administrator with over eight active years in mainstream media. He has worked with both the electronic and print media as radio producer, newscaster, reporter, News Editor, Editor-In-Chief, and Managing Editor respectively. He has a very good understanding of the Liberian media and very good working relations with media houses across the country and good at lobbying with his peers and above at all times. Reuben is a graduate of the University of Liberia with BPA in PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION & MANAGEMENT with emphasis in Development Planning Administration & Public Policy. In Management, he has emphasis in Human Resource management, Small Business Management and Business law respectively