The Class of 2017 Moves In! Bike racks are all occupied.

ï»¿

The Class of 2017 Moves In! Bike racks are all occupied.

Hey Parents! Listen Up!

Lines are a tiny bit longer again to get food. Books are being bought. Tools are put away and summer time construction has dwindled down (well, most of it). Cars filled with boxes of clothes and school supplies are increasingly being directed around campus to halls that are residential. Going carts, student ID cards, and eleventh hour trips to Target; folks, it’s officially Move-In time.when i had been walking the campus to take some photos, I happened to be overwhelmed by the vitality of this campus. Sometimes we forget that I work at a university campus filled with dreamers, innovators, and future leaders that are global. We found myself simply taking it all in while smiling at pupils and parents I have never met before. ( It may were only a little weird, but hey, I became caught in a moment). Suddenly, I desired to travel back in time, go back to college and experience this all over again!Yesterday early morning, I saw the look of excitement and awe on the faces of first-year students as these were entering their dorms for the time that is first. Subsequently, we sensed a great amount of pride and a bit of hesitation from moms and dads because they struggled to allow their young ones go. It is apparent that this moment is just a milestone shmoop.pro in all of the lives. Students look ahead to their next four years at USC and wonder at all the possibilities it could bring, while parents feel a sense of accomplishment because they were somewhat responsible for getting their kids to college. With all of these feelings swirling on campus, I can realise why there were therefore many hugs going around.throughout the welcome convocation today, speakers stood in front of the incoming class of 2017 and gave advice on how to take advantage of their hours only at USC. I want to reiterate what Professor Harkness, from the Dornsife university, stated during her speech: show up. It’s not as easy in your own life as it sounds but you will be a better human being the sooner you can practice it. To the incoming that is new at USC and present high school students; I challenge you to be present. Show up in your classes. Be there in your conversations. Be present while you do your research. Be present whenever you’re meeting new people. Be present whenever you write your statements that are personal. Be present when you study for your AP/IB tests. Be present when you take the tests. Be there when you ask her/him away. Be present in conflict. Be contained in brand new challenges. Be contained in all of one’s new experiences and activities. Take it all in. Be present!

Parents play a crucial role in the college process that is entire. Often times, parents help subsidize some, if not all, of attending an university, and they are always here to ask those specific ‘parent’ questions that you as students can’t be bothered with (really mom, did you need to ask the trip guide when the final meningitis outbreak had been?)

But, there are instances where parents must take a seat that is back allow their sons and daughters to ask the difficult questions. Right Here, we now have a compiled a list of ‘dos and donts’ about parenting throughout the college search and application process:

• Do assist your son or child understand what they are looking for in a college, reminding them to consider location, size, academic programs, cost/financial help, etc. Finding a good fit for your specific wants and requirements is more important than the cachet of the name.

• do not gather every one of the information for them! Allow them to make contact with admission counselors and discover the relevant information for themselves. After all, they will be in college somewhere quickly enough, and it is important they learn to navigate the process themselves.

• Do encourage your sons and daughters to check out college campuses, and include them on those tours! The easiest way to become familiar with an university is always to make the stop by at campus.

• Don’t check your sons and daughters in for campus tours, interviews, receptions, etc. Allow them do so! This shows us that they are mature and independent.

• Do remind your sons and daughters that not receiving directly into their first option school may seem just like the end regarding the world at that moment, but that things exercise and as they work hard that they will be successful wherever they go as long. And, encourage them to transfer if that organization remains at the very top of these list even with enrolling somewhere else.

• Don’t fill down their applications for them! We are able to inform plus it reflects poorly on the applicant. We understand that these are young adults applying and expect their applications to mention their voice that is true and.

So the moral is: find a balance. Realize that your child is all about to embark on a life-changing journey and that starting to take ownership of the college application procedure is a good jumping off point. But, also rest assured that we are here to answer those tough ‘parent’ concerns, even if they involve where to send the care package.