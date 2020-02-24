The theft, which impacts junket operator Dore Holdings

was the suspected work of just one of their employees who worked inside the casino, likely in a single associated with the operator’s private VIP rooms.

The amount that is actual by Dore is not precisely known, and could be as low as ten percent as the widely reported $258 million figure.

There have certainly been cases in the past where such losses had been initially inflated, and the actual damage was significantly less.

However, even a reduced amount could still cause serious problems for the Macau high roller market.

Thefts such as these have the potential to drive investors away from the junkets, which in turn dries up the credit necessary for high rollers to come play in Macau.

This has happened before. A theft that impacted Kimren, another major junket operator, last April led to a rapid drop in investment in many other junkets because well, one thing that Daiwa’s analysts fear you can do again.

‘ As a entire, the junket segment never recovered using this liquidity squeeze since,’ Daiwa wrote in its report in the latest heist. ‘we have been currently seeing indications of this with people purportedly rushing to [Dore] in an attempt to withdraw funds. today’

Loss of VIP Client Base Could Further Undercut Macau Casino Profits

Fears such as these explain that is likely Wynn Resorts has seen its stock cost tumble on the news.

Even though the casino may never be directly on the hook for the money, another crunch in the junket market could drive VIP gambling down even further, and additionally the potential for the Wynn Macau to possess to write down some bad financial obligation, though the casino says that Dore does not owe them any money.

These are not the kinds of issues that Macau casinos wish to be working with at the moment.

For more than a year now, the video gaming industry within the Chinese enclave has been working with revenue declines, with most months seeing year-over-year drops of between 30 and 50 percent.

The drop in revenues has primarily been caused by a drive that is anti-corruption the mainland Chinese government that started in early 2014.

With more scrutiny on the flow of money from Asia to Macau, revenues for casinos there plummeted: the industry that is same earned an archive $4.8 billion in February 2014 saw revenues fall to just $2.3 billion in August.

