–Mayor Koijee Speaks on Waterside Demolition; Says Monrovia Must Be Clean

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee has assured owners of market structures demolished in waterside that they will get modern structures, but in different location.

Market structures down waterside in Monrovia were demolished by the city government over the weekend as part of efforts in making the city clean in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The demolition has reportedly angered marketers in the area as they complained of current economic hardship in the country coupled with the Coronavirus crisis.

However, speaking Monday March 30, 2020 during a news conference, Mayor Koijee said they are implementing social distancing which includes waterside, one of the densely populated commercial hubs in the city.

He added that prior to the demolition of those structures; the area was so congested and causing blockage to free movements of people.

“The President has assured us that those structures will be modernized in a different location. All stores in the area should now maintain the sanity needed beginning March 31, 2020. Our city must be cleaned and we must ensure the safety of our people. The victims should take heart and not panic,” he said.

Speaking further, Mayor Koijee said no officer of the MCC was killed in waterside as insinuated in the public.

“We respect our marketers and we earlier informed them before the action. We care for them,” he said.

The Monrovia Lord Mayor is meanwhile calling on Liberians and residents within the bailiwick of the city to adhere to health protocols put in place by the government through the Ministry of Health.

“Help us save yourself. We must lead the drive in combating this disease. We are not in violation, but we are in adherence to the health protocols,” he added.

Mayor Koijee added “You gave us responsibilities and we will make decisions in your interest for your safety. Every shop and business center should use soaps and buckets at all times. Every table should have buckets.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Koijee has thanked the religious community for the cooperation so far, saying “We will not compromise your safety.”

For her part, the Executive Director of Crusaders for Peace, the lead implementer of the awareness program with MCC, Ambassador Juli Endee said they are well prepared to fight the Coronavirus out of Liberia.