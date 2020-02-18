Tom Dwan Has ‘ loss that is biggest Ever’ in Macau High-Stakes Cash Game

ï»¿

It wasn’t Dwan’s day that is best when he Tweeted he’d simply had his ‘biggest loss ever’ the other day

In spite of how great a player, regardless of how experienced or savvy, its very hard to beat another poker player who just has more cash than you will likely ever see in your daily life. Very rich people typically don’t get that way by firmly taking no opportunities or by not having any moxie, and now it appears that Internet poker legend and uber high-stakes live cash player Tom Dwan has found that out of the way that is hard.

High Rolling Downward Trend

Dwan reported he left a cash game utilizing the unfortunate title of ‘Biggest Loser’ last week, and when we say ‘cash’ game we mean well into the huge amount of money were being parlayed in the pots. For an extremely aggressive and ‘take no prisoners’ player like Dwan, swings are as inevitable as for someone who’s bipolar who left their meds at home. Dwan himself reported via Tweet that their crash that is financial this represents his ‘biggest loss ever.’

‘In taiwan for the 1st time ever… Not leaving the airport tho. Maybe next trip. Had my loss that is biggest ever yesterday’ Dwan Tweeted from his verified account. Ouch.

Word from the credible online poker site placed Dwan’s online (Full Tilt) wins at about $70K for the previous week or so, so it’s assumed the loss occurred at cash games in Macau, as he just landed there a few days prior to the stomach-churning Tweet. Apparently this kind of huge loss that Dwan himself could not bare to actually write the numbers out, however it would have to be more than $2 million to make the Tweet an accurate assessment, as it’s known that Dwan destroyed close to $2 million to Viktor ‘Isildur1’ Blom back in ’09 when Blom was nevertheless fairly not used to the online poker scene.

Additionally rumors of land game money pots that are reaching close to $4 million at these not-for-the-faint-of-heart Macau high-roller games, so that knows what crazy amount Dwan may really have endured there.

Poker Star But No First Place Finish Yet

Dwan known to millions before his genuine name had been revealed by his online handle ‘Durrrr’ is a 27-year-old American poker pro who continues to dazzle in the highest-level online and cash games, including No Limit Holdem and Pot Limit Omaha, usually on Comprehensive Tilt where he continues as you of their many notorious and recognized online advantages. His acumen at tournaments, https://myfreepokies.com/more-chilli-slot-review/ both on line and on land, have garnered him close to $1,900,000 in winnings, with his cash that is biggest to date being his second destination finish in the World Series of Poker No Limit Holdem event in 2010 for $381,885. Interestingly, despite his steady and impressive cash record in tournaments, he has yet to take first in any one of them.

Dwan was raised in Edison, New Jersey and attended Boston University as an English major before dropping out to play poker for a living, he believes is a swindle is not based on the Dwan/Durrrr story so we can safely assume that the Justin Timberlake character in the new film Runner Runner where Timberlake plays an online poker player trying to pay his way through Princeton who eventually loses everything in what.