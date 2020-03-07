 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Top 5 Things Admission Counselors Do On The Road

By Reporter on March 7, 2020

Through the fall of each school 12 months, I travel…a lot. We wake up early, catch flights across the national nation, and search the Hertz parking great deal for rental cars with back-up cameras. During this time around, we’m rarely at my desk, I’m meeting a great deal of awesome students, and learning about the cool and exciting things students are doing. However when I’m not on an airplane or at the car that is rental, here’s just what I’m probably doing…

  1. Interviews and Receptions and High class visits

Check your highschool’s hallways for our visit posters. If our company is coming to your college over the next little while you should see our poster outside your counseling workplace. We are going to additionally be Discover that is doing USC on campus and through the entire United States and abroad.

  1. Hoarding Pens

If there is something you should bring with that you highschool visit, it’s a pen. We will offer you something to write on, but we don’t provide something to compose with. We give some pretty information that is useful these visits, so it is generally useful to write down a few notes. Last i visited schools in southern Virginia week. I started the week with about ten extra pens and ended with two.

  1. Answering questions

We spend a lot of time questions that are answering we travel (and really throughout the year.) But, whenever our company is on the highway, this is our central mission. We you will need to answer all for the relevant question you have while we are in your town. SO, the piece that is best of advice I can offer you is ASK YOUR ISSUES. It’s also simpler to respond to questions whenever we are standing in front of you then to later email us.

  1. Sitting within my car

I sit within my car…a lot… Sometimes it feels like I spend more time within my car than I do in the particular highschool. Often I’ll check Facebook (I’m old) or Snapchat, and make some updates that are funny the new filters (recently the bunny is my personal favorite.) Inevitably I become sitting within my car longer than I should when I’m (still) listening to Hamilton and trying away my best (browse worst) rap skills. That reminds me! Anyone filling out the Quick Takes yet? Remember, quick, sweet, and just be YOU! This is not a trick.

  1. Eating local but drinking Starbucks

Have any good restaurant recommendations that aren’t Chipotle? Send them our way! We like to explore urban centers and learn about where your home is. Understanding where you come from, helps us understand the application. We need to get a feel for the community and experience what you encounter on a daily basis. We tried a fantastic Greek place last week which was in an entirely random location…thanks Yelp!

Ms. BB Goes Back to School…as a Music Industry Major!

I promise!) though I LOVED studying English in college (it’s useful—, I’m a little curious about all the other majors on the market. What if I had chosen to learn something entirely different? Would time and space be irrevocably altered?! most likely not, but at the least I would have had a college experience that is totally different. I decided the way that is only know was to ‘go back’ to school…this time as a Music Industry major!

Quinn and me personally: I feel like our choice in glasses accurately mirror our option in majors…

I’ve known Quinn Kurzner since I worked at their high school several years ago. Maybe it’s because he is a really nice person; whatever the reason, Quinn graciously allowed me to shadow him a couple of weeks ago so I could see what it would have been like if I had gone to USC as a Music Industry major because we go way back, maybe it’s because this blog is so highly regarded, or maybe it’s. Dressed in a USC top and flip-flops (a.k.a. pupil incognito), we sat in on one of his classes, MUIN 475—Advanced Concert Management. That is right…it was straight to your leagues that are big! Professor Mike Garcia’s class had been a entire world that is new me. The day’s focus had been ticket sales as well as the negotiations between concert promoters, artists, and venues. It in fact was a lot to cover for somebody who has only visited one concert that is realBruuuuuuuuuce!), but the Professor tied in so many different ideas it was easy to choose a lens that permitted me to see the material demonstrably.

If you have been to a USC admission presentation, you’ve likely heard us boast about our interdisciplinary approach to learning. I was able to get a flavor of that in just one class! Due to the fact teacher and students went back and forth with their ideas, they touched on everything from Ohm’s law to dynamic pricing models to Anderson .Paak. I was very impressed by Professor Garcia’s expertise, but also by the knowledge that is professional pupils had. As they drew on examples from unique internships, jobs, and concert-going experiences, i really could see the means L.A.’s music scene played a vital role in their Thornton training. We at USC always talk how the town is our classroom, and I really could observe that very first hand.

I could literally go on about Advanced Concert Management…but I don’t desire to provide away any trade secrets, and there’s more to being a music industry major than just one class! So what else do music industry majors do? I asked Quinn…

  • They jam on instruments: One of the principal’s requirements is shmoop.pro six units of theory/instrument study. Quinn took two semesters of piano and it is currently learning electric guitar. He was a percussionist in high school, so he’s appreciating the opportunity to finally learn about musical notes!
  • They do their research: Quinn’s study team had just wrapped up a project preparing a 20 town tour for the band. They researched anything from which markets had been popular towards the cost of resort hotels to labor regulations for bus drivers! In last year’s Live Music Production and Promotion course, Quinn’s team produced a live show that was also a pool party! It’s really obvious that the assignments are engaging, effective, and informative for the students.
  • They just take Pop Forum: This class—a two semester requirement for all Popular Music, Music Industry, and Music Production majors—is a venue for students to learn from guest speakers. Most recently, Quinn went to a lecture by a guitar manufacturer and had usage of a screening that is advanced of new Beatles documentary, 8 times per Week.
  • They have actually internships: After the Palladium’s production manager provided to certainly one of his classes, Quinn accompanied up and (long story short) interned this summer. Though some individuals start in the music industry without any formal study, Quinn thinks his USC education sets him apart. While an internship is a learning experience, Quinn claims, ‘I’m not there just to be taught. I’m there to add.’
  • They do most of the things that are normal students do: Though a part of music through his coursework, internships, and role on the Concert Committee’s executive board, Quinn also makes enough time to be involved with their fraternity and hopes to go abroad this spring.

Having known Quinn as being a school that is high, it had been reassuring to observe that his passion for music has not wavered. He is definitely driven and focused, additionally the Music Industry major in Thornton is really so demonstrably the perfect complement him. Though he’s not exactly sure just what he wants to do after graduating, the general business/entrepreneurial abilities he’s acquired, along with the industry distinct knowledge he has gained, will support him as he follows a career in neuro-scientific live music. Rock up on, Quinn!

So what were my take aways?

  • The music industry major probably is not the fit that is right me (i am still maybe not certain who this Anderson .Paak is), but it is an absolutely amazing course for entrepreneurial students with a passion for music.
  • All of those points we admission counselors highlight (interdisciplinary study, engaging professors, urban learning, etc.) are actually present in the everyday lives of our pupils! Whenever you are writing your short answer about how exactly you plan to pursue your major at USC, these are actually good points to the touch on.
  • I really want to go to a concert that is also a pool party!
