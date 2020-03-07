Top 5 Things Admission Counselors Do On The Road

ï»¿

Top 5 Things Admission Counselors Do On The Road

Through the fall of each school 12 months, I travel…a lot. We wake up early, catch flights across the national nation, and search the Hertz parking great deal for rental cars with back-up cameras. During this time around, we’m rarely at my desk, I’m meeting a great deal of awesome students, and learning about the cool and exciting things students are doing. However when I’m not on an airplane or at the car that is rental, here’s just what I’m probably doing…

Interviews and Receptions and High class visits

Check your highschool’s hallways for our visit posters. If our company is coming to your college over the next little while you should see our poster outside your counseling workplace. We are going to additionally be Discover that is doing USC on campus and through the entire United States and abroad.

Hoarding Pens

If there is something you should bring with that you highschool visit, it’s a pen. We will offer you something to write on, but we don’t provide something to compose with. We give some pretty information that is useful these visits, so it is generally useful to write down a few notes. Last i visited schools in southern Virginia week. I started the week with about ten extra pens and ended with two.

Answering questions

We spend a lot of time questions that are answering we travel (and really throughout the year.) But, whenever our company is on the highway, this is our central mission. We you will need to answer all for the relevant question you have while we are in your town. SO, the piece that is best of advice I can offer you is ASK YOUR ISSUES. It’s also simpler to respond to questions whenever we are standing in front of you then to later email us.

Sitting within my car

I sit within my car…a lot… Sometimes it feels like I spend more time within my car than I do in the particular highschool. Often I’ll check Facebook (I’m old) or Snapchat, and make some updates that are funny the new filters (recently the bunny is my personal favorite.) Inevitably I become sitting within my car longer than I should when I’m (still) listening to Hamilton and trying away my best (browse worst) rap skills. That reminds me! Anyone filling out the Quick Takes yet? Remember, quick, sweet, and just be YOU! This is not a trick.

Eating local but drinking Starbucks

Have any good restaurant recommendations that aren’t Chipotle? Send them our way! We like to explore urban centers and learn about where your home is. Understanding where you come from, helps us understand the application. We need to get a feel for the community and experience what you encounter on a daily basis. We tried a fantastic Greek place last week which was in an entirely random location…thanks Yelp!