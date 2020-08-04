Trekking On A Dangerous Path

FOR OVER 14 years, this country went through brutal civil war that affected almost every sector of the land. Some of the reasons for the war were unequal distribution of resources, corruption, nepotistim, tribalism, bind loyalty among others.

AT THE END of the war in 2003, it was agreed that we forge ahead as a nation for the betterment of everyone. Millions of dollars was spent by our regional and international partners.

IT IS BELIEVED that those things that precipitated the war should not be brought to light.

BUT WITH WHAT took place last week in Zwedrew, Grand Gedeh county in which some opposition politicians-Alexander Cummings, Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties-CPP and also chairman of the Alternative National Congress-ANC and Representative Yekeh Kolubah were attacked by some residents believed to be supporters of the ruling party is unhealthy and barbaric.

THIS INCIDENT clearly points a dark cloud to our recent history. While we all constantly condemn the unwholesome attitude of the Montserrado County electoral district ten lawmaker repeated ‘invectives’ towards the first citizen of the country, aggrieved citizens shouldn’t act in such manner.

WHAT WE WATCHED in a live video on the social media was totally undemocratic and unconstitutional and should never be repeated by any citizen or county within the bailiwick of the country. This is a dangerous path that we want to trek on as country that experienced 14 years of brutal civil unrests.

IF FOR ANY reason an official of government desecrates the office of the president the office of the president must respond appropriately and not for a group of citizens to act in such manner as done in Zwedru.

THE BEHAVOUR ON July 30, 2020 is a clear violation of Article 13 of the 1986 Constitution which states “Every person lawfully within the Republic shall have the right to move freely throughout Liberia, to reside in any part thereof and to leave there from subject however to the safeguarding of public security, public order, public health or morals or the rights and freedoms of others.”

WE ALL MUST learn to channel our grievances in a proper manner that will reflect the collective symbol of every one of us. What happened in Zwedru has the proclivity to cause serious unrest that will revert the country to its ugly past.

IF SUPPORTERS of the lawmaker had counter the situation, it would have been a disaster and turn the attention of the entire world on us in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

LIBERIA HAS BEEN through lots of difficulties that none of us would want to trek through again. We also condemn those individuals using the situation to cause bitter feeling to desist and let them know that Liberia is not prepared for any ethnic crisis.

WE ARE THANKFUL to the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and other security forces that promptly brought the situation under control and ensured that peace returns to the city and the peaceful arrival of Representative Yekeh Kolubah and team to Monrovia safely.

WE ALSO COMMEND the government for commissioning a full scale investigation into the matter as well as the office distancing itself from this violence. This act must be condemned by all citizens. LOOKING AT at where we came from as a country, we should avoid trekking on a dangerous path.