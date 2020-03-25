Trembo National Association of Americas Identified With G/ Kru County

-Brings In Country Over 2,000 Thousand Medical, Food Supplies

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Citizens of Trembo have all reasons to smile because some of their members based in the United States have brought in country medical and food supplies.

The supplies left the United States of America February 13 and arrived in Liberia on March 13 of this year. At a brief ceremony held in Matadi during the offloading of the supplies, Trembo Project Coordinator, Harry Kpoh said they saw the need to help citizens of their district.

According to him, during his visit to Liberia after the Ebola crisis which took away lives of loved ones, an elderly man narrated a story of how his wife died when she has gone to give birth due to lack of equipment and medication at the health facility.

He went on to say that on August 31, 2019, the institution launched it medical container project to provide medicines, medical equipment and supplies and high protein food. Mr. Kpoh said the supplies will benefit one health center, two clinics twenty-two communities and about 8,000 residents of Trembo district in Grand Kru County.

“The following health center and clinics such as Behwan Health Center, Newaken and Gblebo Clinics will benefit from the medical equipment. And all other towns in the district will benefit from the food supplies,” he added.

Moreover, the Project Coordinator said he and team members are expected to take the supplies to the identified health facilities. He put the value of the project at US$240,000.00.

He said “the Trembo National Association of Americas (TRENAA) is a nonprofit organization that has no political ambition.” He said TRENAA has partnered with organizations such as Supplies Over Seas, Catholic Medical Mission Board and Love The Hungry and others that provided medicine, medical equipment and supplies and high protein food for residents of Liberia especially Grand Kru County.

He said “Some of these equipment and supplies will be donated to the Liberian Government for the fight against COVID- 19. Speaking earlier was Faith Joyce Keneah, Trembo Development Association Coordinator who said the supplies will greatly help in the fight against the virus.