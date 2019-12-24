Trouble For Human Rights Violators

-CSOs Vow To Intensify Human Rights Advocacy Across Country

The Civil Society Organization Human Right Platform, a conglomeration of several human rights organizations , has vowed to intensify its advocacy in the areas of human rights violations and monitoring across the country .

According to the secretary General, Adama Demspter, the organization is formulating its plan of action to implement a robust monitoring on the issues of protests, peace and security including the national budget of the Liberian Government.

Speaking to a team of reporters in Grand Bassa County recently during the organization’s retreat that were supported by the United Nations Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr.Demspter said the group will institute an intensive monitoring advocacy program that will focus on monitoring those basic international human rights principles and standards if been observed by the Government especially the rights to peacefully protest including the National Budget to address those social economic problems that are confronting the state .

He said it is the right of citizens to peacefully protest under the international laws, but with a responsibility for the organizers of such protest to fully inform the public on their activities relating to their protest. The Human right advocate indicated that contrary to their objective of staging the protest , the leaders of such protest will be held responsible thereof in line with the rule of law.

Mr. Demspter further indicated that it is the Government responsibility to provide security for the protesters in line with international protocols on human rights .

The Human Right Advocate at the same time disclosed that the organization will deploy monitors during the plan December 30 peaceful protest organized by the Council of Patriots on the Weah step down campaign.

He further narrated that as part of the organizations efforts to review its overall programs with its members across the country the leadership along with its partner were able to organize a retreat.

Mr. Demspter disclosed that during the retreat in Grand Bassa County, participants were able to formulate new action plans that will coordinate with partners and the Liberian Government through the Independent National commission on Human Right and the United Nations Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights for 2020 with the objective of intensifying their advocacy and monitoring on those basic rights that included health , peace and security , education , economic among others .

Mr.Demspter further narrated that their plan will also strengthen partnership with the Independent National Commission on Human Right to promote the protection and improve human rights in Liberia ,as well as working with regional human rights groupings that include the Economic Community of West African State and the African Union on the code human rights issues that have to do with keeping the peace and ensuring that Liberia remain more committed to her obligations when it comes to the enjoyment of human and peoples right with in the country .

Also speaking was the Board Chairman of the Civil Society Organization On Human Right Platform Rev. Francis Kollie disclosed that come 2020 the civil society on human rights will hold people and government accountable on those human rights abuses within the border of the country.

He said holding people accountable for human rights abuses need a collective efforts noting that one voice cannot make a change, indicating that it is the organization objective to strengthen their force in the fright to protect human rights in line with best international principles.

Rev.Kollie said they are serious in ensuring that those human rights violations will no long be kept on what he call under the carpet signifying that over the years human rights violations have been kept under the carpet.

He further disclosed that the civil society grouping will not relent in unearthing those human rights abuses and ensuring that they are address in line with the human right standers especially in the area of the rule of law among others.