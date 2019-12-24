 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Trouble For Human Rights Violators

By Reporter on December 24, 2019

-CSOs Vow To Intensify Human Rights Advocacy Across Country  

The  Civil Society  Organization   Human Right   Platform, a conglomeration of several human rights organizations ,  has vowed  to intensify  its  advocacy  in  the areas  of human rights  violations  and monitoring across  the country .

According to the secretary General, Adama Demspter, the organization is formulating its plan of action   to implement a robust monitoring on the issues of protests, peace and security including   the national budget of the Liberian Government.

Speaking  to a team of reporters in Grand Bassa County recently  during  the organization’s   retreat  that were  supported  by  the  United Nations Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr.Demspter  said  the group   will  institute  an intensive   monitoring advocacy program   that will focus  on  monitoring   those  basic international  human  rights  principles  and standards if been observed  by  the Government  especially  the rights  to peacefully  protest  including  the National Budget  to  address  those social economic problems that are confronting   the state .

He  said   it  is  the right  of   citizens  to peacefully protest  under  the international laws,  but  with a responsibility  for  the organizers  of   such  protest  to fully  inform  the public  on  their  activities  relating  to their protest. The Human right advocate  indicated   that contrary  to  their objective  of  staging  the protest , the leaders of such  protest  will be held responsible  thereof  in line with  the rule of law.

Mr. Demspter further indicated  that  it  is  the Government responsibility  to provide security  for  the protesters   in line  with  international protocols  on human rights .

The Human Right Advocate at the same time disclosed that the organization will deploy monitors during the plan December 30 peaceful protest organized by the Council of Patriots   on the Weah step down campaign.

He further narrated that as part of the organizations efforts to review its overall programs with its members across the country the leadership along with its partner were able to organize a retreat.

Mr. Demspter disclosed  that during  the retreat  in Grand Bassa County, participants  were  able  to  formulate new action plans that will coordinate  with partners  and  the Liberian Government  through  the Independent National commission on Human Right  and  the United Nations Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights  for 2020  with  the objective  of intensifying  their advocacy  and monitoring on  those  basic rights  that included  health , peace and security , education , economic  among others .

Mr.Demspter  further narrated   that  their plan  will also strengthen partnership  with  the Independent  National Commission on Human Right to promote  the protection and improve  human rights in Liberia ,as well as working  with regional human rights groupings  that include the Economic  Community  of West African  State  and  the African Union  on  the code human rights issues  that have  to do with keeping   the peace  and ensuring   that  Liberia  remain more committed to her obligations  when  it comes  to the enjoyment of human and peoples right with  in the country .

Also speaking was the Board Chairman   of  the Civil Society  Organization On  Human Right   Platform  Rev. Francis  Kollie  disclosed  that come 2020  the civil society on human rights  will hold people and government accountable  on  those human rights abuses  within the border of the country.

He  said holding people accountable  for human rights abuses  need  a collective efforts noting  that one voice cannot make a change, indicating  that  it is  the organization  objective  to strengthen  their force in the fright  to protect human rights  in line  with best international principles.

Rev.Kollie  said   they are serious  in ensuring  that  those human rights violations will no long be kept  on what he call under  the carpet  signifying  that over  the years  human rights violations  have been kept under  the carpet.

He further disclosed   that the civil society  grouping  will not relent   in unearthing  those human rights abuses  and ensuring  that  they are address  in line with the human right standers especially  in the area of the rule of law  among others.

