Twas the Night regarding the Living Dead: Zombie Apocalypse Is a Good Bet

Day might the Zombie Apocalypse arrive on Xmas? You’ll bet on it! (Image: zombieapocalypse.com)

Every year punters spot bets on whether or not they will awaken up to a blanket that is snowy their roads on Christmas morning. It’s the old romantic in each of us that dreams about this backdrop that is scenic a joyous day, surrounded by our liked ones and overeating with all the current Christmas trimmings, cannibalizing and distributing our infectious zombie disease. Wait. What?

Betting on Zombies

Although some are wagering on a white Christmas, UK bookmaking giant Ladbrokes is offering chances of 2000/1 on this Christmas being the start of the Zombie Apocalypse. That’s a nice, festive thought to have, and beats the chances they provide for football team Crystal Palace winning the Premier League this year at 5000/1. Mention harmful gambling.

‘we are quite confident that the odds of a Zombie Apocalypse at 2000/1 are correct, and although the public should exert caution over the Christmas period, they ought not to be unduly concerned about the undead rising up to attack and eat the living,’ announced Alex Donohue, a spokesman for the Ladbrokes bookmaker.

Odds for a Christmas that is white currently at 5/1, which really is a much better chance than those offered on the doomsday coming associated with the undead, and you are more likely in order to claim your winnings after a bit of snow as opposed to having to fight your way through the zombie hordes to gather your award. If you got that bet right, that’s for sure although you would be pretty smug with yourself.

While the opportunity to bet on the Zombie Apocalypse is significantly more than likely a nice bit of publicity for Ladbrokes, Sean Page zombie specialist and founder of this Ministry of Zombies has urged the public to prepare for the worst.

‘The public is often interested in the chances of the white Christmas time, however they must be more concerned by the increasing likelihood of the Zombie Apocalypse,’ reported Page, suggesting, maybe, that he is nipping at the whiskey with a bit a lot of alacrity.

‘The most most likely time for an outbreak is throughout the busy yuletide season as people spend more time in large groups, making it easier for the zombie virus to spread, triggering the Apocalypse,’ Page added. Apparently, he’s seen it happen prior to.

Bets That Are Dead On

2000/1 seems a bit too low for the chances of a zombie epidemic really, but this is simply not the first-time Ladbrokes has offered the possiblity to place wagers on the Apocalypse, while they also offered exactly the same odds on the outbreak of a undead siege on December 21st 2012, because of all of the hype around the end of the Mayan calendar to which doomsday ‘enthusiasts’ were clinging hopefully in expectation of their impending doom.

Strangely enough, Ladbrokes are additionally providing more likely odds of 500/1 on the possibility for Prince Harry getting hitched to Miley Cyrus, but the smart profit this case would probably be regarding the zombies, despite the fact that you’d be unlikely to recoup any wager due to the, you realize, end of the planet and all that. So less ‘nothing was stirring’ and more ‘watch out for the bloodthirsty, flesh-eating undead away from door.’

