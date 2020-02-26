Twas the Night regarding the Living Dead: Zombie Apocalypse Is a Good Bet

ï»¿
Day might the Zombie Apocalypse arrive on Xmas? You’ll bet on it! (Image: zombieapocalypse.com)
Every year punters spot bets on whether or not they will awaken up to a blanket that is snowy their roads on Christmas morning. It’s the old romantic in each of us that dreams about this backdrop that is scenic a joyous day, surrounded by our liked ones and overeating with all the current Christmas trimmings, cannibalizing and distributing our infectious zombie disease. Wait. What?
Betting on Zombies
Although some are wagering on a white Christmas, UK bookmaking giant Ladbrokes is offering chances of 2000/1 on this Christmas being the start of the Zombie Apocalypse. That’s a nice, festive thought to have, and beats the chances they provide for football team Crystal Palace winning the Premier League this year at 5000/1. Mention harmful gambling.
‘we are quite confident that the odds of a Zombie Apocalypse at 2000/1 are correct, and although the public should exert caution over the Christmas period, they ought not to be unduly concerned about the undead rising up to attack and eat the living,’ announced Alex Donohue, a spokesman for the Ladbrokes bookmaker.
Odds for a Christmas that is white currently at 5/1, which really is a much better chance than those offered on the doomsday coming associated with the undead, and you are more likely in order to claim your winnings after a bit of snow as opposed to having to fight your way through the zombie hordes to gather your award. If you got that bet right, that’s for sure although you would be pretty smug with yourself.
While the opportunity to bet on the Zombie Apocalypse is significantly more than likely a nice bit of publicity for Ladbrokes, Sean Page zombie specialist and founder of this Ministry of Zombies has urged the public to prepare for the worst.
‘The public is often interested in the chances of the white Christmas time, however they must be more concerned by the increasing likelihood of the Zombie Apocalypse,’ reported Page, suggesting, maybe, that he is nipping at the whiskey with a bit a lot of alacrity.
‘The most most likely time for an outbreak is throughout the busy yuletide season as people spend more time in large groups, making it easier for the zombie virus to spread, triggering the Apocalypse,’ Page added. Apparently, he’s seen it happen prior to.
Bets That Are Dead On
2000/1 seems a bit too low for the chances of a zombie epidemic really, but this is simply not the first-time Ladbrokes has offered the possiblity to place wagers on the Apocalypse, while they also offered exactly the same odds on the outbreak of a undead siege on December 21st 2012, because of all of the hype around the end of the Mayan calendar to which doomsday ‘enthusiasts’ were clinging hopefully in expectation of their impending doom.
Strangely enough, Ladbrokes are additionally providing more likely odds of 500/1 on the possibility for Prince Harry getting hitched to Miley Cyrus, but the smart profit this case would probably be regarding the zombies, despite the fact that you’d be unlikely to recoup any wager due to the, you realize, end of the planet and all that. So less ‘nothing was stirring’ and more ‘watch out for the bloodthirsty, flesh-eating undead away from door.’
MGM Clears Hurdles in Massachusetts; Gaming Commission Nevertheless Must Okay
MGM Resorts is almost through the regulatory gauntlet in Massachusetts for their Springfield casino project (Image: Artist’s rendering of casino)
Just when you thought no body would ever be good enough for Massachusetts’ insanely fastidious gaming payment, the MGM actually earned their approbation this week. The commission’s investigative supply that could have its very own TV show called ‘MGC P.I.’ suggested that MGM Resorts be found suitable to move ahead with their Springfield casino task, with the caveat that MGM executives be able to talk their way 43 million casino winner away from a few lingering issues for the commission, concerns that came to light when the commission conducted its regulatory background check in the casino company.
Cleared for Lose
We aren’t whistling Dixie; the Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement spent the past 10 months looking through every speck of dust that anyone associated with MGM ever came across, and amazingly noted that they found nothing that would automatically disqualify the group from setting up house in the pristine state of Massachusetts when we say ‘lengthy.
But it is not a done deal yet; the five Massachusetts Gaming Commissioners still get to have the last term on whether or not MGM is able to do business in their neck of this forests. But then be able to submit their last application as the one and only western Massachusetts casino license that will be given out; and since they’re the only remaining applicant, that would seem to be a pretty done deal if they give their papal blessing to the company, MGM will.
The only real tiny ding that the Bureau could find out after nearly a 12 months of searching all documented in a 500-page report on the subject was MGM’s way of dealing former executive board member Terry Christensen, whom in 2008 was convicted on fees relating to the wiretapping of company mogul Kirk Kerkorian’s ex-wife when Kerkorian ended up being involved in a child support fight that is gruesome.
‘Despite their indictment, resignation from the Board and ultimate conviction, Christensen was allowed to interact, on a repeated and prolonged basis, in a few sensitive and non-public corporate things of MGM Resorts … including his attendance at Board meetings,’ scolded the report.
In this dance of mea culpa, MGM CEO James Murren took the position of penitent profligate using the Commission at this week’s hearing, noting that it turned out an error for the organization to allow bad boy Christensen to carry on in virtually any capacity with the company.
‘I exercised poor judgment,’ stated Murren, who had previously been the outfit’s CFO when all this went down. ‘It was an idea that is bad the very beginning. None of us should have had any contact with (Christensen).’
Mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa.
More Executive Contrition
Murren had beenn’t the only person to throw himself in the mercy of the court, as present MGM board member (and mind of its review committee) Roland Hernandez produced point to tell commissioners that protocols are now in place inside the company to guarantee here may be no repeats with this poor decision-making process.
All which was then kept for the commish to deal with were a couple of questions they had about some MGM transactions in Macau; mostly, these centered around a partnership that is former Chinese company mogul (and child of casino mega-mogul Stanley Ho) Pansy Ho. Ho had been deemed unsuitable as a partner during a 2010 New Jersey hearing that is regulatory the matter, so that as such, MGM had to unload a 50 % stake in an Atlantic City casino there, just to keep their nose clean. The allegations had been that Ho’s father Stanley had had transactions with some gangs that are chinese a definite ‘no-no’ in today’s regulatory video gaming universe.
Hernandez had to the Massachusetts commissioners that Ms. Ho had been involved with MGM completely separate from her father, and that she was primarily involved in non-gaming business activities regarding their MGM Macau property. Hernandez also noted that other, less finicky, states had been fine with the Ho interaction; namely, Nevada and Maryland, both of which had no nagging problem with it. He also noted that New Jersey has now softened their own stance, and may allow MGM back into the fold in Atlantic City.
The panel should rule later this week; the commission’s seat Stephen Crosby won’t say which way the wind is blowing, but noted he appreciated the MGM execs’ openness when controling these issues.
But also being the only applicant and even when cleared by the commission this week, it is nevertheless not a 100 % slam-dunk for MGM Resorts.
‘One applicant or 10, we shall hold their feet to the fire to make sure we have really good application,’ Crosby encouraged reporters during a hearing break.
Setback for PokerStars as brand New Jersey Bars Licensing for 2 Years
PokerStars got a smack from nj regulators this when they put them in licensing limbo for the next two years week
If there is one name that has dominated the American on the web poker market over the last decade, it offers to be PokerStars. However if you’re living in nj, you shouldn’t expect you’ll be playing on a site operated by the poker giant any right time quickly.
Two Years in Limbo
The nj-new Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement made the decision this week to suspend the summary of PokerStars’ application for an online gambling permit for couple of years, efficiently locking the business out of the state’s internet poker market for that time period.
‘The Division of Gaming Enforcement has determined that the effective use of Rational Services Limited (PokerStars) casino service industry licensure (CSIE) would be held in a status that is suspended a period of two years,’ the Division said in a declaration.
However, the door is not completely closed on PokerStars.
‘The Division, within that period, may consider a request for relief to reactivate the application if significantly changed circumstances are demonstrated, of which time the Division’s research of PokerStars and its entities that are affiliated associated individuals will likely be resumed to assess suitability.’
Bad Company, Bad Actor
Although PokerStars has long settled its case because of the federal government and admitted no wrongdoing as a part of that settlement New Jersey regulators still have actually some difficulties with the company. Chief those types of appears to be their association with founder Isai Scheinberg, who has been under federal indictment since Black Friday. Scheinberg isn’t U.S. citizen, and hasn’t come to your U.S. to face those fees, to no one’s shock.
While this is a huge loss for PokerStars, it also marks a huge win for its competitors in the New Jersey market. As we reported recently, the site run by PartyPoker jointly with the Borgata Casino currently features a 50 percent share of the state’s poker marketplace, using the Caesars/888 World variety of Poker site not far behind. Those two companies could effortlessly have been overshadowed by the PokerStars site which may have been operated along with Resorts Casino and were hoping that their mind start would give them a benefit that would allow them to stay competitive. Now, they’ll have at least two years to produce brand name loyalty, a thing that PokerStars might have a time that is difficult, if and when these are typically finally certified for brand New Jersey’s online market.
PokerStars ended up being predictably not thrilled by the news, though they noted that the state’s decision could change in the future.
‘Our company is disappointed that the N.J. Division of Gaming Enforcement has suspended the review of our application at this time,’ said PokerStars spokesman Eric Hollreiser in a statement. ‘We note that the DGE will resume the summary of our application if our circumstances change. We will stay in open dialogue with the DGE and certainly will update them on changes in our situation because they occur.’
This was not the very first result that is disappointing PokerStars in nj. Formerly, the company had tried to purchase the Atlantic Club Casino, just to have that deal fall apart over questions about whether regulators would approve the purchase. That decision ended up being also expensive, as PokerStars lost about $11 million that they had spent on casino expenses a total that was meant to be applied towards the eventual $15 million purchase price.
