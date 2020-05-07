Two Dead, three Wounded In Mudslide Disaster In Grand Cape Mount



At least two persons are confirmed dead and three others wounded following a mudslide in Tewor District, Grand Cape Mount County.

Speaking to this site via mobile phone, the Communication Director at the National Disaster Management Agency confirmed that there is a mine operated in the district.

Archievego M. Doe said five guys who live around the mine decided to go at the site at 1:00am local time to mine in the absence of the mine owner.

According to Doe, five of the illegal miners trapped, three rescued and two died in the pit. As a disaster agency, Doe said they dispatched a team along with the Ministry of Mines and Energy including Grand Cape Mount Superintendent and the County Response Team and were able to uncover the two dead bodies.

“So, you have two that got seriously wounded and in critical condition in hospital, two dead, and one without any injury,” Doe said.

However, Doe clarified that they are compiling every detail of the disaster in order to submit a situation report to the office of President George Manneh Weah.

“What I just told you is inclusive of the situation report. We want to brief the president first before releasing official statement. Primarily, this is the information we have,” he said.

He added “These guys went behind the mine owners and were operating illegally.”