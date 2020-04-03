U.S. Embassy Robustly Supports Liberia’s COVID-19 Response

The U.S. Embassy in Liberia is proud to provide approximately $40 million this year for assistance to Liberia’s health sector, part of our nearly $100 million in annual assistance. This funding will also help to support Liberia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working closely with the Liberian Ministry of Health, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), and healthcare workers across the country. Earlier today, a special flight from the United States brought a vital supply of “Superscript,” an essential component for COVID-19 testing with the reagents already available in Liberia. On its return to the United States, this same aircraft will support the State Department’s global mission to bring home American citizens who have asked for assistance in returning to the United States.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to support the RIDERS for Health Network, which is transporting lab samples across Liberia during this outbreak. CDC is also supporting training of contact tracers through its Field Epidemiology Training Program and Infection, Prevention and Control training for health care workers. At the same time, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing support to healthcare worker case management, infection prevention and control training, and facility readiness among 13 health facilities in Montserrado county, including Redemption and JFK Hospitals, and assisting with contact tracing and case investigation in Montserrado county. In addition, USAID is supporting staffing and functionality of the 4455 call-in center at NPHIL.

In addition to the U.S. Mission’s work in Montserrado and Margibi counties, USAID is also providing support to point of entry surveillance through the Food and Agriculture Organization and county-level training and preparedness for lab and health workers in Bong, Nimba, and Lofa counties USAID is also supporting the re-broadcast of radio shows led by NPHIL, CDC, and WHO experts to community radio stations across Liberia in order to amplify messages about preparedness and prevention of COVID-19.

As Secretary Pompeo said, our assistance in this fight “builds upon decades of U.S. leadership in global health and humanitarian assistance. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance globally. Our country continues to be the single largest health and humanitarian donor for both long-term development and capacity building efforts with partners, and emergency response efforts in the face of recurrent crises.”