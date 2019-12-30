 Press "Enter" to skip to content

UBA Foundation embarks on CSR Programmes

By Reporter on December 30, 2019

UBA Foundation, the Corporate social responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa embarked on its annual social impact programmes in Liberia to give back to the community.

The Foundation began with its Each One Teach One initiative where staff of UBA Liberia donated school materials and thought students of the Monrovia Demonstration School lifesaving skills.

On December 13, 2019, the UBA Foundation project dubbed Each One Teach One, took over African Countries where UBA has presence, to make a continental impact on young people and encourage the culture of reading in Africa.

In Liberia, students, teachers and staffs of the Monrovia Demonstration School, welcomed UBA staff members who observed the entire day as a service day at the school.

The students were thought CPR, Artistic Skills, Entrepreneurial Skills managing puberty amongst others.

Than on December 20, 2019,the UBA Foundation launched its, Food Bank to feed the homeless, poor and needy.

The food bank initiative which was also a simultaneous event in all UBA Countries, targeted the needy and elderly in several communities in Liberia. The UBA Foundation team in Liberia visited the Era Supermarket, Vamoma Junction and served community members where their Head Office is hosted (Broad Street).

The Head of the Foundation in Liberia, Melody Ketter who led the team explained how important such initiative was for the staff of UBA Liberia and the UBA Foundation as a whole.

According to her, the foundation has engaged in several projects and the annual food bank is one that is dear to the hearts of the management of UBA. According to her, this is because, there is nothing compared to giving food to people that are in need of it, considering the current economic situation in the country.

Mrs Ketter disclosed that this has been added to the annual activities of the Foundation, and it is expected to go a long way.

