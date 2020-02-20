UBA Liberia Gets New MD/CEO

United Bank for Africa, a Pan-African bank with presence in twenty African countries, has named Madam Nkechi Joyce Arizor as the new MD/CEO of UBA Liberia.

Madam Arizor replaces OlalekanBalogun who served as MD/CEO for nearly four years.

Nkechi Joyce Arizor is a Certified ISO Auditor who began her banking career in August of 1991 and has risen through the ranks and file of the banking sector, occupying several positions in both operations and marketing.

Nkechi has an MBA in Management from the University of Nigeria, an M. Ed (Educational Management and Planning) from the University of Port Harcourt and a B: Ed Certificate from the University of Ibadan.

She comes with a wealth of experience in banking.

Her combined sales and vast Operations knowledge comes in handy to help position UBA Liberia as the most enviable Bank and the best rated Bank in all spheres.

“I am glad that I was appointed to a country where there are so many opportunities and fortunately, we have all the products to match the market we are in”.

On January 15, 2020, she was appointed alongside AbiolaBawuah, who now heads the West Africa Operations of UBA as Regional CEO.

Madam Arizor and Bawuah appointments represent the bank’s mission of gender diversity and women empowerment at all levels.

Oliver Alawuba, former Regional CEO of West Africa, was also appointed as UBA Africa CEO, now in charge of all twenty African Countries where UBA has presence.

“We are desirous of creating excitement and enthusiasm in every aspect of our work environment and to make UBA the best place-to-work” the new CEO of UBA Africa Oliver Alawuba was quoted when he addressed staff of the Bank.

In his farewell message, the outgoing MD/CEO of UBA Liberia, OlalekanBalogun said it has been a remarkable journey for him and Liberia remains his next home.

Mr.Balogun calls on the new MD/CEO to consolidate what they have done and take the bank to another level which will keep the bank moving and called on his colleagues and the Liberian media to give the same level of supports to the new MD/CEO.

“She has come with the same DNA of UBA,” he said.

In addition to having operations in 20 African countries, United Bank for Africa also has presence in major financial capitals of New York, London and Paris.

UBA’s mission is to be the undisputed, leading and dominant financial services institution in Africa with excellent service delivery at the core of its values.

In Liberia, UBA is leading the digital banking space with several digital products being rolled out to her many customers for easy and convenient banking.

Chief of its digital products are LEO, a chat banking product that enables customers to do banking, using Facebook messenger and WhatsApp, Magic banking, Mobile Banking App, Internet Banking, and the recently launched push and pull service which allows customers to move money from their UBA Account to their mobile money wallet, and vice versa.

UBA Liberia is also dominant in the market with the issuance of Visa pre-paid cards and local currency visa card.