UBA PLC Provides US$150k To Support Corona Virus Fight In Liberia

United Bank for Africa(UBA) has donated USD One Hundred and Fifty Thousand to the Government of Liberia through the UBA Foundation to support the Government’s effort to fight the global pandemic, Corona Virus.

The fund is Liberia’s portion of USD Fourteen Million Dollars donated to twenty African Countries by the Bank where UBA has operations, to support the various Governments effort.

The donation will provide significant and much needed support to the Government and people of Liberia to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The donation is expected to support Governments provide relief materials, critical care facilities, awareness and other needed items to their citizenry in this critical period.

Making the donation to his Excellency President George Manneh Weah in Monrovia, UBA Liberia MD/CEO Madam Nkechi Arizor said, UBA is concerned about the community in which it does business and sees such contribution as a Corporate Social Responsibility to the people of Liberia.

“We want to reassure the Government and People of Liberia of UBA Support in these critical times, and we are open to continuously supporting the Government in various sectors which will bring relief to the people and make the needed impact to change lives in the Country”.

In remarks His Excellency President George Manneh Weah expressed thanks to the UBA Family and it’s Chairman Mr. Tony Elumelu for such intervention.

President Weah further stated that the fight against the pandemic can only be achieved with the total involvement of all sectors including the private sector. He used the occasion to call on all Liberians to remain safe and abide by the health protocols set up by health authorities in the Country.

United Bank for Africa has a strong record of supporting it’s communities, through challenging times.

It can be recalled during the 2014 Ebola Outbreak, UBA PLC made a donation of USD Four Hundred Thousand and a truck to the Liberian Government to support the fight against Ebola.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) is a Pan African Bank operating in 20 African countries and globally in the United Kingdom, the United States and France.