Uncontainable Violation Virus

The future of the continuation of a sizeable batch of the National Election Commission (NEC) to conduct the 2020 senatorial elections including its Chairman, Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya has thoroughly raced against time as many citizens including stakeholder are sending mixed-signals running from credibility check and no money syndrome.

Flashback: Glaring Example Of Uncontainable Violation Virus

Of late, the Chairman of NEC, Cllr. Korkoya sounded a stern warning and registered being behind constitutionally set timeline a violation; meaning that the government was far behind the schedule to have the ball rolling regarding the 2020 senatorial elections; and argued that the submitted electoral of US$17m plus has not been accorded due attention by the government on grounds that no elections money was enshrined in the national budget and that it would require permission from the Legislature to scout for funding.

Again, another argument reveals that the tenure of the current batch of elections commissioners with the exception of two, expires March 31, 2020 and the establishment is allegedly withholding the funding to NEC until the new corps of commissioners are appointed and commissioned to begin the task ofconducting this year’s senatorial elections, that this will enable the government to bring in its kind of individuals it has explicit confidence in and can dictate to.

During a phone-in talk-show hosted by JOY FM Radio Station in Monrovia on March 3, 2020 many callers raised serious reservation regarding the credibility and experience for the Korkoya’s batch to handle the 2020 senatorial election and pointed out that this same group conducted elections when the current Chief Executive contested the Montserrado County’s senatorial seat and won; this very batch presided over the 2017 presidential elections which witnessed President George M. Weah winning as president, then why now that they must be denied to continue until their tenure expires and an appointed group takes over and continue instead of violating the Constitution the President took oath to defend, protect and uphold all tenetsenshrined therein.

Also, another group of callers insisted that the expression that no money was budged for the hosting of the 2020 elections was mere sham since it constituted law embedded in the Constitution and for anyone to say that there was no money for sucha major constitutional occasion is again a lazy argument that should not be given and form of credence to say the least.

At the same time, other callers noted that the uncontainable violation virus has become a grave and everyday habit of the government beginning with President Weah who is on record for being victim of such unconstitutional practice which has become a culture of the administration, to the displeasure of the country and citizens who crave to live in a country of respected and enforced laws and not a country men who are unconcerned about the honor and disgrace of the laws of the land.

The group said that there was along and vivid list of uncontainable violation virus of which everyone is fully cognizant of which runs from top to bottom administratively.

However, a well-placed source told this paper out of anonymity that the government is in not depriving the Korkoya’s batch from performing its statutory function as government is continuity, the (Korkoya’s batch) is carefully keen of its duration and refused to comment further.

It can be recalled that the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) through its chairman and political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP) is calling on the international community to take over all electoral processes in the country ahead of the 2020 senatorial and 2023 presidential elections.

Addressing a major news conference on Wednesday February 19, 2020, Benoni Urey believes if the international community takes over the electoral processes; it will ensure credibility and transparency.

In a Spoon TV live Facebook coverage monitored by this paper, the CPP Chairman reminded Liberians and the international community that his call is coming from the 2017 general and presidential elections when the Supreme Court admitted that there were ‘irregularities.’

The Liberty Party (LP) headed by its late standard bearer, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine took the National Elections Commission (NEC) to court for what it calls ‘serious fraud’ in the 2017 elections, the Supreme Court admitted that there were irregularities, but couldn’t overturn the result that brought former soccer legend, George Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change to power.

The CPP through its chairman said to avoid the recurrence of such, the international community must take charge of the impending 2020 senatorial and 2023 presidential elections in the country.

“I call on the international community, all political parties and the people of Liberia including the Diaspora that the international community must take over the 2020 senatorial election and 2023 general and presidential elections,” Urey said.

When contacted, the Communications Director of the National Elections Commission, Henry Flomo said he wasn’t responding to Mr. Urey and the CPP, but said the National Elections Commission (NEC) is ‘credible’.

“The same NEC has conducted all of the elections and remains credible. We have constitutional mandate and we are exercising those mandates,” Henry Flomo said.

Flomo maintains that he wasn’t responding to Mr. Urey because he (Benoni Urey) has his right to his opinion.

According to him, the NEC has been taken to court on election matters and they have won some cases and they have been unsuccessful in some, but said that’s democracy.

He maintains that once someone is not satisfied, the court will be the best place.

Moreover, the political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP), Benoni Urey has issued stern warning to President George Weah saying that if he does not do the right thing, Liberia is doomed.

“We want to use this opportunity to warn the president that Liberia is for every Liberian and not for he alone. Liberia comprises of all Liberians, ‘cedecians,’ Unity Party, All Liberians Party, Alternative National Congress and all the parties. And we have a say in this government. We do not have a lot of personal to help the president. He has to open up. This country is not for only cedecians. I was once a part of them. I can never consider them as my enemies,” he said.

He made the statements on Wednesday February 19, 2020 when he met with a team of journalists in Monrovia.

Urey added that Liberians were suffering due to the current hardship which has been placed on the country by the CDC led government and previous government headed by madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He urged President Weah to seek for professional assistance outside of his party, should there be any capacity gap.

Urey said Weah does not take in advice despite all pieces of advice and recommendations that have been given him over the past time by him and other Liberians.

According to him, President Weah continues not to listen. “Once you speak about it, they will start to attack you (referring to Cedecians). I am not afraid to speak the truth. Going to radio stations and insulting the President, it does not help. We respect him and he respects us.”