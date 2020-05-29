Union of Todeeans In America Partners With Rep. Lawrence Morris To Combat Coronavirus In Todee, Statutory District

The Union of Todeeans in America (UTA) has sent support to electoral District one, Montserrado County through Representative Lawrence Morris to help combat the novel coronavirus in Todee, Statutory District.

The Union of Todeeans in America (UTA) has always played a crucial role in helping to develop Todee in Montserrado County electoral District one, Liberia, and amid the novel Coronavirus, the UTA has supported to help its kinsmen — Todeeans fight the novel Coronavirus.

Montserrado County District one Representative Lawrence Morris, has disclosed on Wednesday, that the UTA, through their commitments, has initially provided 240 bags of rice as their contribution in the fight against COVID-19.

The Montserrado County lawmaker said the Project Coordinator Mr. Jonathan Morris (A prominent son of Todee as well as the Administrator at the SDA Hospital on 12th street) was ably assisted by Rev. Tamba – also of Todee were also instrumental and were part of the distribution exercises.

He stressed that they along with him are in close contact with the UTA Chairman James Hunder and other members of the Association and are working together on other development projects to be implemented in the district.

Rep. Morris further said besides the rice, UTA has raised over US$9,000.00 to build a bridge in Todee which will begin during the dry season.

“We are very grateful to the Todeeans living in the diaspora for partnering with us through financial and moral contributions since we engaged them in 2018, when we were formally sworn in as member of the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature,” Representative Morris said.

The Montserrado County lawmaker said “We believe together Montserrado District #1 can rise again.”

Also, amid COVID 19, Rep. Morris told journalists that they are still engaging in developmental work in the communities.

“Despite the fight against COVID-19, there is also another fight to ensure that the bad roads are rehabilitated for our people’s movements not to be hindered,” Rep. Morris said.

He further added “New Jerusalem community as well as the Cooper Farm community in the borough of Wollacor community, Careysburg Statutory district, we continue to rehabilitate the roads. It’s a collective effort along with the communities, including Kingsville #7.” where a modern market construction has started also thru the Kingsvillians living in the diaspora.”