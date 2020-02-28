Unstoppable ‘Dedebah’

-Darkens RIA’s Highway Project; As Implementer’s Credibility Credential In Uphill Battle; So Created Are More Questions Than Answers; Indeed, Why Are We Defacing Honesty?

Butchering and tampering underfoot the rules of law in direct appeasement to the will, pleasure and desire of this government is no new course for this administration, like the unconstitutional confirmation and subsequently commissioned of Liberia’s Ambassador to the United States of America and a host of others; the credibility credential of the implementing company-East International is casting unbearable doubts coupled with more questions than answers; seem to mar the long awaiting and well cherished Roberts International Airfield (RIA) four-lane electrified Highway project.

The simmering credibility credential crunch along with the Executive’s quest to ensuring the reality of the RIA’s project has also generated heated controversial debate in the Legislature as some senators are critically on fire advancing flaw-infested reservations that attended the entire process.

Now, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 Margibi County’s Senator Oscar Cooper in a phone-in talk show hosted by Joy FMradio argued that he doesn’t know the funds would be coming, in what form-whether grant or loan, duration of payment to see the project through.

Calling on the voters to absolutely shine their eyes for this 2020 senatorial elections and exercise their constitutional power by voting for those with the backbone to stand up for theright things and do what is in their best interest; because as Chairman on Public Works for six years, he has not seen such instrumentor deliberation on East International to undertake the RIA Highway project, nor has he been informed about such, adding, he has no knowledge when, where or how the agreement was handled and ratified for East International to be awarded the contract and threw out the challengedfor such agreement and the financial approval be displayed on the Senate floor.

Senator Cooper pointed out that it is not the business of the Chairman on Concessions ratherthe Chairman on Ways, Means and Finance who should be up to date with the financial capability of East International to undertake such project in collaboration with the Public Procurementand Concession Commission (PPCC) that will put out the bid for interested construction firms to compete.

According to the manner and form in which the RIA Highway project was worked out has made him and some Senators, including A. Darius Dillon to ensure that the right thing is done and while stressing uncompromised due diligent he cautioned every Legislator to be mindful and avoid another ETON fiasco.

During the phone-in talk show, many callers expressed shock about the format adopted only to satisfy the Executive, while some said that they were not surprised about the deal awarded East International because it is the continuation of an unstoppable ‘dedebah’ rooted in the Liberian psyche of awarding contracts for alleged kickbacks, and ordered the process to be done in the proper form and manner to reflect transparency and technical competence wherein Liberia will be the winner and alleged kickback crusaders.

Others insisted that it was foolhardy for the President to break grounds for the construction of a highway that have not obtained all the legal formalities, something they referred to as making fun out of the patience and commitment to the Pro –Poor Government.

It can be recalled that the Robertsfield Highway, a major corridor connecting Monrovia, the Capital City, to the country’s only international airport and several rural cities, is on the verge of being transformed into a modern four-lane of international standard.

President George Manneh Weah, Thursday, February 20, 2020 broke grounds for the expansion and pavement of the RIA Highway, fulfilling another development milestone in keeping with the government’s national development manifesto.

President Weah, in a special statement, described the groundbreaking program as a “historic day for Liberia”, owing to the fact that the stretch of road connecting the country’s only international airport has long been a concern to citizens as well as foreigners who think it is narrow and undeveloped, and unrepresentative of Africa’s oldest Republic.

“Today is a historic day. It is a day like no other in the history of our country,” President Weah noted. “Because for the first time since our founding more than 170 years ago, we are here to break ground for the “first modern four-lane highway in Liberia.”

President, who said the expansion of the RIA Highway a great moment for his government and the Liberian people, also referred to the project as a tremendous national significance, “that in addition to the new terminal it presents the first impressions of our country to those traveling to Liberia through the airport.”

He said further: “Secondly, this is a project that is long overdue because of the safety hazards presented by its narrowness and darkness. The RIA Highway has been a death-trap since it was built in the 1940’s, during World War Two.

In the 70 years of its existence, it has claimed the lives of thousands of unfortunate passengers, both Liberians and foreigners alike.”

The Liberian President said the RIA Highway was the most convenient route for the movement of people, goods, and services to and from six of our fifteen counties, including Margibi, Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru, and Maryland.

In addition to being convenient route for the movement of people and goods, he also stressed the fact that some of these counties play hosts to several multinational corporations such as Firestone, and Golden Veroleum.

President Weah reminded the public that road connectivity is a core pillar of his administration and a fulcrum of the government’s development agenda – Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The President indicated that the groundbreaking exercise was a complete realization of commitment he made to the Liberian people through the State of the Nation Address to the National Legislature few weeks ago.

“Since my incumbency, we have broken grounds for many infrastructural projects throughout Liberia, and some of these projects have already been completed and dedicated,” the President disclosed.