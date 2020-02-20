Urey WarnsWeah

The political leader of the All Liberian Party(ALP),Benoni Urey has issued stern warning to President George Weah saying that if he does not do the right thing, Liberia is doomed.

“We want to use this opportunity to warn the president that Liberia is for every Liberian and not for he alone. Liberia comprises of all Liberians, ‘cedecians,’ UnityParty, All Liberians Party, Alternative National Congressand all the parties. And we have a say in this government. We do not have a lot of personal to help the president. He has to open up. This country is not for only cedecians. I was once a part of them. I can never consider them as my enemies,” he said.

He made the statements on Wednesday February 19, 2020 when he met with a team of journalists in Monrovia.

Urey added that Liberians were suffering due to the current hardship which has been placed on the country by the CDC led government and previous government headed by madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He urgedPresident Weah to seek for professional assistance outside of his party, should there be any capacity gap.

Stubborn Weah:

Mr. Urey said Weah does not take in advice despite all pieces of advice and recommendations that have been given him over the past time by him and other Liberians.

According to him, President Weah continues not to listen. “Once you speak about it, they will start to attack you (referring to Cedecians). I am not afraid to speak the truth. Going to radio stations and insulting thePresident, it does not help. We respect him and he respects us.”

GovtFailed in some areas:

He said, this government has failed in some areas and has made some gains in other areas. He did not elaborate in details. “This government has failed in some instances, but we must all remember how we got here. We cannot totally blame this government for everything. The mistake this government made was not to do a comprehensive audit of past government. Most of them were inherited by this government. It made a lot of mistake. A lot of them came from the Ellen government. I am not here to criticize the Ellen government or this government.”

But he added that Liberia was in a mess. On the gasoline issue, he said there should be a long term solution so as to avoid its reoccurrence. “Look at the gas shortage. It is unfortunate to reach to the level.”

He said, it was about time to make the hard decision by removing incompetent officials from his government.

He said, they will continue to speak to the president even if he fails to listen.

He added that it would be wrong for President Weah to appoint or retain people whom he sees as creating problems for the country in their positions.

“If he goes ahead and appoints the same people who set the problems then we are doom as a people,” he said.

Weah reacts:

But Presidential Press Secretary I. Solo Kelgbeh told this paper via mobilephone late Wednesday that it was unfortunate for Mr. Urey to make such statement.

He said, President Weah has reached out to all the political party leaders and he continues to meet with them. “PresidentWeah listens to people. If he does not listen, why the recommendations from the Economic Dialogue were carried out? Why the IMF team came? There are so many things that I can say. The reform at the CBL, the Kroll report.”

“The president continues to consult with people. The reasons leaders reach out is because they want to make decisive decisions and that is what he has been doing,” Mr. Kelgbeh added.

According to him, not all officials in government are from the CDC. “Look at the current Agriculture Minister, she is not from CDC. The head of the LPRC is a sister to Mr. Urey. She is not from CDC. Too many people in this government are not from the CDC. But the president sees that they have something to offer so he gave them that responsibility to serve in those capacities.”

He said, President Weah communicates with Mr. Urey through other social media platforms and he has been doing same with other political party leaders.