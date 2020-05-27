US Deports 12 Liberians

The United States of America, Liberia’s longtime diplomatic friend, deported 12 Liberians whom they accused of committing various offenses from four states.

The sates are, New Orleans, Atlanta Georgia, St. Paul Minnesota and Philadelphia.

Senor immigration officials who declined to be named told New Republic that they arrived in the country early Wednesday.

“We were told about their arrival some time ago. So, we were ready to receive them. They are our citizens. We will take them to Star Base for quarantine for 14 days before we discharge them if they are COVID-19 free,” the official said.

The twelve deportees arrived on a special US flight at the Robert International Airport.

Some of the charges for which they were deported include aggravated assault, burglary, fraud, possession of weapon, drugs trafficking, sex assault, identity fraud among others.

This is not the first time for America to deport Liberians. Over the past ten years, there has been over one hundreds of Liberians deported from the states for different offenses.

But in the past, some of those who were deported, told journalists upon their arrival there was justice for the blacks in America. “There is no justice for us blacks in the US. Some of them are very racist,” one of them said some time ago. All the deportees are male