VP Taylor Identifies With Jewel Starfish Scholars

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Liberian Vice President Jewel H. Taylor has identified with adolescent ladies by providing them with sanitary pads, food, and cash as Liberia is poised to lockdown in a day’s time to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

The Liberian vice President early Thursday morning headed towards West Point with the items she provided to the ladies who are part of her scholarship drive who once suffered from the “More Then Me” sex scandal.

VP Taylor said she has over 1000 less fortunate girls on her scholarship program and during these critical period, she saw the need to identify with them, although she said she might not be able to reach all of them because of the shortness of time.

” We know how difficult things will be and I don’t want them to come out in search of food and they lost their way” the Liberian Vice President said.

Jewel Starfish beneficiaries from Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Nimba, Lofa Montserrado and Margibi counties are adolescent ladies who are benefiting form her initiative this difficult times.

When she was asked why she was focusing only her organization, VP Taylor said ” I have to be selective. I have taken on the responsibility to ensure that these girls are secured, to ensure that these girls go to school and finish with college. There is no way as an individual I can help everyone.”

Joanna Brown, one of the beneficiaries said ” I want to thank the Vice President for all she is doing for my friends and myself. I am very happy and will always pray to God for her to reach out to more women.”

She said ” the Vice President is doing well, but there are lot of girls out there who need help like us; I want to thank her for all she is doing.”

Also speaking at the offices of the Jewel Starfish foundation, Jennifer F. Mascusell, SHECAN scholar said “Chief Dr. Jewel Taylor is very keen when it comes to impacting girls, when it comes to their education.”

Executive Director of Jewel Starfish Foundation, Ms. Stephene Avdery Kpoto said as an institution, they could not allow their scholars to lack food and basic needs during these critical times that the Country is going through.

She said apart from members of their group, they also had plans to reach out to other citizens, ” but the time is short.”