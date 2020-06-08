“WAEC Is Prepared To Administer This Year’s WASSCE Exam”- WAEC Liberia Boss

WAEC Liberia Head of National Office, Dale G. Gbotoe has said the institution is fully prepared to administer the 2019/2020 WASSCE Exam in fulfillment of President George Weah’s mandate.

President Weah on June 5, 2020 mandated the Ministries of Education and Health to promulgate the guidelines for the return of students in the 12th grade class in June in order to prepare them to sit the 2019/2020 WASSCE in August of this year.

Serving as guest on a local radio station in Monrovia on Monday, Gbotoe disclosed that the institution completed most of its pre-examination activities before the outbreak of the Corona Virus in Liberia amongst which was the receiving of candidates’ entries, the selection of examination centers, and assigning of schools to selected centers across the country, which puts it in a suitable position to administer the Exam.

He however indicated that the conduct of WASSCE can only be made possible based on the improvement of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

He pointed out that while the institution welcomes the mandate of the President and has expressed its readiness to fulfill it to the fullest, it however requires the collective effort of all Liberians to ensure that this is achieved by adhering to the health regulations laid down by health authorities.

“The successful conduct of the exam is based on the condition of the pandemic in the country” Gbotoe emphasized.

The WAEC Liberia Head of Office then assured its stakeholders and the public of the institution’s unwavering quest to ensure that health measures instituted by health experts are strictly observed during the conduct of the Exam across the country.

He disclosed that hand washing buckets will be placed at various examination centers to ensure that the candidates wash their hands at all times before entering the examination halls.

Gbotoe added that in order to ensure that social distancing is strictly adhere to during the conduct of the exam, the institution has created additional centers to reduce the number of candidates previously assigned at centers.

He further that WAEC has also decided to modify its normal four-by-five feet seating distance between candidates to six-by-six in an effort to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus during the administration of its exams.

He then use the occasion to call on Liberians to join effort with the government in ending the COVID-19 scourge in Liberia by adhering to the various health measures put in place by authorities of the Ministry of health.

The West African Examinations Council is Africa’s foremost examining body established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries, to conduct the examinations and to award certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.

Source: WAEC Liberia official Facebook page