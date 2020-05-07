WASH Commission, Others Donate To PUL

Monrovia, Liberia: In an effort to buttress journalists’ work in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic,several institutions have donated materials to the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) to help in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Journalists across the country continue to be at the forefront risking their lives to inform and educate the public about the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday May 5, 2020, the national commission on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene ( WASH) donated fifty (50) Coronavirus buckets , one carton of chlora and one carton of soap to the Press Union of Liberia.

The materials were presented to the PUL at the WASH commission office in Sinkor by its Chief Executive Officer Amb.Bobby Whitefield.

Mr. Whitefield said the materials were his organisation’s way of butressing the PUL effort in battling the Coronavirus pandemic. He lauded the Liberian Media for the hard work.

On Monday the Rotary Club of Sinkor also made a donation of two hundred and fifty(250) pieces of nose masks to the PUL.

Judge Evan Mappy Morgan presented the materials on behalf of her organisation. Judge Morgan said the leadership of the Sinkor Rotary Club recognised the pivotal role of the press in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic as the donation was part of the club support to the PUL and called on other stakeholders to support the PUL in fight against the Coronavirus.

The Sinkor Rotary Club is part of the Rotary International which is an international service organisation with the sole purpose of bringing together business and professional leaders in an effort to provide humanitarian services and advance good will and peace around the world.

It is a non- political and non religious organisation with thirty five thousand member clubs worldwide and 1.2 million individuals known as Romanians.

Also on Monday May 4 , the Bridge Radio Africa donated fifty (50) pieces of nose masks to the PUL as part of its contribution in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Receiving the items, PUL President Charles B Coffey Jr. Thanked the institutions for the donations.

Mr. Coffey said the materials will be provided to Media institutions and admonished journalists not to relent in keeping the public abreast of happenings in the country.

According to him, journalists must continue to provide accurate and balance information about the Coronavirus. Mr Coffey is also calling for more support for the Liberian Media.