“ We Are Under Obligation To Respect Principles of Representatives Democracy”….Speaker Tells  Lawmakers

By Reporter on January 14, 2020

The Speaker of the 54thLegislature has called on  his fellow lawmakers to  serve as public servants as they return to work after their annual break.Speaking at the first day sitting of the 54thlegislature, Speaker Bhofal Chambers said they have returned to intelligently provide their constituents with sympathetic hearing for their individual complaints, concerns or problems, and articulate their cause or case effectively.

He said, “this means l, as public servants, we are under obligation to uphold and respect the principles of Representatives Democracy and set positive examples of responsible citizenship.”

He went on: “Colleagues, our people depend on us. We must deliver. It is a fact that we are the true guarantors of functional government and a just society.”

Speaker Chambers continued; “therefore, we cannot defer our assigned task(s). I exhort or strongly encourage all of us to work together so that Liberia can become a just, safe, peaceful, United , tolerant and prosperous society where all our rights and responsibilities  will be properly balanced.”

Speaker Chambers before taking on as head of that August body was one person who was very strong on advocacy during the regime of madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Chambers during his days in opposition had a strong stance on those issues he then considered as ills in the Liberian society but he soon became weak when he became member of the ruling party.

He and members of that body have come under criticisms over what the public referred to as total disregard to the interest of ordinary Liberians.

With the opening statement from the speaker, could give hope to Liberians and regain the trust of the people.

At the same time, the Speaker of the House of Representatives informed the lawmakers that during their last sitting , they passed the total of 58 Bills while 22 Bills remained in committee rooms until their return

He announced that the total of 80 bills were introduced adding that “ it is worth noting that, of the 80 bills introduced in the House, our statistics report shows thirteen bills from the executive passed, four bills from the Senate concurred with, twenty-two bills from the executive passed, eleven bills from the House passed, five resolutions passed”.

Additionally, the Speaker who appeared toke mistakes said “ the second sitting, they had 56 regular sessions, 34 executive sessions, two special sessions, and 40 Extraordinary sessions, totaling 132 Sessions”. TNR

