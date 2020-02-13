“We Will Reconcile Bong County”

-New Bong County Legislative Caucus’ Chairman Asserts

The new chairman of the Bong County Legislative Caucus has announced that reconciling members of the caucus and citizens of the county remains one of his major priorities.

(L-R), Reps. J. Marvin Cole, Joseph Papa Kolleh & Albert Hills

Representative Joseph Papa Kolleh told reporters following his election as chairman of the caucus that he is aware that citizens of the county are not happy with each other; while members of the caucus need to reconcile some of their issues ahead of the special senatorial elections.

“We will not divide the county. This election was transparent. We will continue to work together and promote the image of the county. The county shouldn’t be divided,” he said.

Representative Kolleh who disclosed that he has strong administrative background said he along with corps of officers will ensure accountability and transparency.

Also speaking, Representative Albert Hills who was elected on white ballots as co-chair of the caucus lauded his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him.

The newly elected co-chair assured his colleagues that he will work with them to ensure development and reconciliation exists in the caucus and the county at large.

“We will unite the people and restore their confidence. The past leadership did extremely well. We will continue to work and do more as well,” Rep. Hills.

At the same time, the newly elected Secretary General of the caucus, Josiah Marvin Cole said their election speaks volume about the political issues in the county.

He admitted that there were problems and some people went unpunished. The Bong County lawmaker added “We will keep the people of the county peaceful. We will look at the health and education of the people and people must also account for their actions.”

Representative Cole vowed that they will ensure total accountability and transparency in the county under their watch.

Meanwhile, the outgoing chairman of the caucus, Senator Henry Yallah has urged the new officials to maintain the cooperation and ensure reconciliation.

Senator Yallah who presided over the election pledged his unflinching supports to the new leadership.

Eight of the nine lawmakers participated in the elections with Senator Henrique Tokpa out of the country. Out of the eight voters, five voted for Representative Joseph Papa Kolleh, while three voted for Representative Maima Briggs-Mensah. Representatives Albert Hills and Josiah Marvin Cole were elected on white ballots as co-chair and Secretary General respectively.