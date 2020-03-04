 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Weah Extols Public Works

By Reporter on March 4, 2020

– Scores It As Best Performing Ministry;Promises To Name &Shame Poorly Performing Ministries, Agencies

By Mark N. Mengonfia

President George M. Weah has rained praises on the Ministry of Public Works for the level of works done with ‘mega’ resources, thus naming them as best performing ministry in Liberia.

President Weah said the institution has done great works since he (Weah) took office two years ago as President of Liberia.

“The President is happy with the level of works done by the Ministry of Public Works and was named as best performing ministry” Smith Toby, Deputy Presidential Press Secretary said.

The Ministry of Public Works on Monday received the honor from President George Weah in the presence of other directors of institutions.

“With the limited resources, the Ministry of Public Works is putting in time,” Toby, Liberia’s Deputy Presidential Secretary said.

He said President Weah has employed a new mechanism aimed at tracking the workings of various government ministries and agencies.

“The President is watching and looking at other ministries and agencies as well. They will be named and shamed if their institutions do not perform well.”

The Deputy Presidential Secretary also said the President is as well concern about havoc among the Ministry of Public Works, Liberia Electricity Corporation and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation and has advised the institution to collaborate among themselves for a better working relationship for the good of Liberians.

During the press briefing on Tuesday, Toby said “World Bank has made additional commitments for the road, LEC, and LWSC.”

