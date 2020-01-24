Weah Praises Liberians For Resilience; Reflects On 2 Years Of Presidency

Wednesday, January 22, marked exactly two years since Ambassador George Manneh Weah was sworn in as the 24th President of the Republic of Liberia.

And he has been giving a rather inspiring reflection of the state of affairs under his leadership that won the mandate of the majority of Liberian voters and came with a mantra to redeem the most vulnerable of the population through a Pro-poor Agenda.

As he would do on many occasions of importance to the public, President Weah took to social media, saying: “My fellow Liberians; today marks two years since I took the oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of our great nation. The journey hasn’t always been an easy one, but by the special grace of God, we have been able to persevere.”

Over the last two years, says Pres. Weah, he has witnessed with great delight, “Liberians from all across the territorial boundaries of this great nation and those beyond the shores of our waters exhibit a great deal of patriotism through their resilience, patience and cooperation; and I want to thank you all for such a great display of nationalism.”

The President, in the Facebook post, hails his compatriots for continuing to inspire hope in one another by not giving up, “but by trusting and believing that better days are ahead despite the daunting task at hand.”

He says, “Over the last two years of our administration, we may have had dissenting views as it pertains to the governance of our country and the wellbeing of our citizenry, but we continue to find a common ground that Liberia is all that we have, thus we must all work cooperatively in achieving the Liberia that we so dearly desire.”

As the nation commemorates the 2nd anniversary of his administration, the President assures the populace of his government remaining resolute in fulfilling the promises made when his tripartite Coalition for Democratic Change party sought their trust and confidence to steer the affairs of this great country.

“But all we need is your continuous prayers, a bit more patience and cooperation – as well as your unwavering and unflinching support.”

According to him, he is reminded of the proverbial adage: “tough times don’t last, tough people do”, adding: “I have seen your toughness as a people over the years. You have stayed the course with courage and fortitude — and with a great deal of patriotism. Thus I’m confident that we are headed towards an upward trajectory as a nation.”

These attributes and virtues on the part of Liberians, he added, have inspired his government to continue to double its efforts in ensuring that it works in the best interest of the population as Liberia strives for shared prosperity. Such commitment is “so dear” to his heart, he noted.

More of such touching assertions are expected next Monday from President Weah when he delivers the State of the Nation Address on the grounds of the Legislature in fulfillment of Article 58 of the Liberian Constitution.

By the national convocation, the President will be reporting to the Liberian people and presenting his administration’s legislative program in the Joint Assembly of the parliament.

LINA