Weah Wants Conduct Of National Census Extended Again

-HOR Mandates It’s Committees To Probe

By Mark N. Mengonfia

The National Census of Liberia is expected to be extended again for the second time based on a request from President George Weah who outlined financial issues and limited preparations as reasons for said request.

The president in his request to the House of Representatives drew out a Joint Resolution to extend the conduct of census to March 8,2021. The Liberian Government should have conducted a census or counting of its citizens in 2018, but was extended to December 8,2019 now the president is requesting a Joint Resolution to have the process conducted next year March 8,2021. President Weah communication said, “you may recall that my predecessor, Madam Ellen- Johnson Sirleaf, issued a proclamation on December 21,2016 declaringthe holding of National Housing and population census” He went on to say “However, the attending financial constraints precluded the efficient execution of the timetable of 2018” The Liberian leader told members of the House of Representatives that this year’s National Housing and population census is not possible due to similar circumstances faced by former President Sirleaf, (financial).

He also highlighted that the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services has been working with partners to mobilize the needed resources to have the census conducted.

“Since the December 8,2019 date did not hold, LISGIS has suggested March 8,2021 as an ideal date to conduct the census,” the president communication said.

According to President Weah, the proposed date will afford them(LISGIS) time to conduct pilot Census and other activities if there is a need for improvement or recalibration of the methods and tools to be used for the actual counting process.

“Honorable Speaker, in consideration of the aforementioned, I kindly request a Joint Resolution of the Legislature, mandating the Executive Branch of Government to conduct a National Census by further extending the 2018 Census from December 8, 2019 to March 8 2021” President Weah said in the communication addressed to the speaker of that Legislative body. After the reading of the president’s request, the plenary of that body forwarded it to the committees on Good Governance, Elections, Internal Affairs and Ways, Means Finance to make a full report to plenary within a week’s time.