Wedding by having a citizen that is foreign

If you should be engaged and getting married up to a international resident in Norway, he/she must submit documents into the Norwegian Tax management.

It usually takes five to six months to process applications if all things are to be able. Enable lots of amount of time in case you can find any mistakes or omissions within the application along with to get documentation that is further abroad.

In the event that you want to marry a international resident whom possesses:

permanent permit that is resident Norway, or

who may have refugee status and contains been awarded asylum in Norway,

you ought to stick to the exact same procedure as whenever two Norwegian citizens marry.

International residents that don’t have residence that is permanent in Norway or that haven’t been issued asylum in Norway must provide the next paperwork to your Norwegian Tax management:

Private declaration

Declaration by the sponsor

Declaration concerning division – she has been married before if he or. If it is significantly less than 2 yrs considering that the divorce or separation had been issued, it is possible to connect with the county governor for exemption from unit if the most up-to-date joint address had been maybe maybe not in Norway. You’ll download the application form form from fylkesmannen.no. Whether or not it’s significantly more than 2 yrs because the divorce or separation, you need to use the individual statement in role III.

When it comes to folks who are divorced in accordance with international legislation, the divorce proceedings needs to be recognised because of the County Governor. You’ll install the program form from fylkesmannen.no. The necessity for recognition will not use in the event that divorce proceedings had been carried call at another country that is nordic so long as both partners had been resident along with the citizenship of the Nordic nation at enough time regarding the breakup.

Documentation of name and age, e.g. Birth or passport certification. The documents must include initial papers or copies certified by a Norwegian general public authority. When making use of a passport as paperwork, we ask you distribute a duplicate certified by the Norwegian general general general public authority, and never a passport that is original. Take note that the norwegian Notarius publicus cannot maybe maybe maybe not certify copies of international documents. The delivery certification needs to be legalised/endorsed having a stamp that is apostille.

If you’ve been staying in Norway for under 5 years, a certification through the authorities at home nation is necessary. This certification must concur that you may be liberated to marry in Norway. At Bufdir you will discover extra information on how best to continue into the various countries. The certification should have been granted within the last few four months. Interpretation might be necessary unless the certification is created in English, Danish or Swedish. The certification ought to be the initial and needs to be legalised/endorsed with an apostille.

In the event that certificates are translated, submit both the first as well as the translation.

People from nations outside of the Nordic region must submit paperwork showing that they’re lawfully resident in Norway. The documents must include initial papers or copies certified with a Norwegian authority that is public.

Documentation from the national nation outside the Nordic area needs to be legalised or endorsed with an apostille by the authorities in the united states in which it absolutely was given.

Forward the paperwork to:

Tax Management Norway P.O. Box 9200 GronlandNO–0134 OSLO

In the event that you fulfil the conditions for stepping into wedding, you’ll get a “certificate of no impediment to come into wedding” into the post.