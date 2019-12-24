 Press "Enter" to skip to content

When Will They Ever Learn

By Reporter on December 24, 2019

In a town long ago where the people were confronted with tons of painful and nerve-wrecking problems and it would appear as though the entire populace was solutions broke, there always stood a lone voice that spoke time after time of indeed there will be an answer all the dwellers have to do is keep their mental concept refine and whole be in touch with the future.

The future was how the people address each other’s plights with emphasis on wisdom bearers and knowledge providers and so they were told how to treat those who first saw the sky as sanctioned the grace and glory of the Father of creation.

This town despite being plagued with hardship, tough, rough and mean time with the people no longer at ease, the cookies cutters remain disrespectful to cultural and traditional norms and day in day out demonstrate the highest degree of flamboyancy, ignorance, and verbosity while being unconcerned about honor and disgrace.

These cookies cutters address the people’s conditions and plights with disdainfulness putting themselves far above the governing rules forget to know that they are just ordinary property of the universe and that in whatsoever they may perceive themselves, there will always be people greater than they.

This is why they are told in this little town that they should speak their true clearly, openly and quietly and listen to others because even the dull and the ignorant, they too have their stories; so be gentle in your act of mannerism.

With all that, the cookies cutters did not care or even bother to listen let alone adhere to the echoes from the custodians of societal norms coupled with cultural and traditional values and the way of life.

And so the cookies cutters due to the unrefined utterances and approach to the keepers of the cultural and traditional norms, they have found themselves in the middle of an angry with no life-guard jacket nor boat while knowing how far they are now from the nearest shore.

At that juncture all they hear a question being asked time and again…just when will they ever learn? TNR

