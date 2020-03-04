William Booth Primary School Scores Academic Excellence Again

-Liberia Foreign Service Officer Designate Cautions Honorees To Remain Focused

Friday February 28, 2020 was a day of total excitement at the Salvation Army William Booth Primary School situated in the commercial district of Redlight as parents of students with high academic performances jubilated at every corner of the campus.

The jubilation was prompted by the decision of the Administration of the William Booth Primary School (WBPS) in line with the Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leone Command School System Policy on midyear promotion, when fourteen students from K-I to 7th grade received midyear promotion from their various classes.

Speaking to the students, Liberia Foreign Service Officer Designate to Liberia Embassy, near Conakry, Guinea, Daniel Mulbah challenged students to make academic excellence their focus if they are to be the next future leaders of Liberia.

According to Mr. Mulbah, academic excellence does not come over night or by magic, but by making use of the necessary books in the library and making the rightful selection of those they considered as their friends.

Mulbah stressed that Liberia can only get better and move from its current position to be counted amongst the comity of nations when its future generation take their education seriously.

He therefore, cautioned the students who received the midyear promotion to continue their hard studies, nothing that the only medicine for learning is through hard studies and not going to medicine man to gain knowledge, something he said will not last, but only damaged the future.

The keynote speaker of the mid -year promotion program of the William Booth Primary School who is also an alumni of the William Booth High school used the occasion to challenge parents of the honorees to always support their children to the fullest.

He noted that education is the only best gifts that parents can give to their children and it will serve them throughout their entire lives and cannot be shared with any members of the family.

Also, the Principal of the William Booth Primary School, Mr. James S. Tailey said the Salvation Army School System is not in the business of delaying the progress of any child attending the school.

Mr. Tailey disclosed that the midyear promotion is done every Academic year after the first semester report is submitted from the Academic chairman office and all recommendations for promotion is done by the sponsors of various classes.

Speaking earlier, the Vice Principal for Instruction and Administration of the Salvation Army William Booth Primary School Mr. Samuel B. Diggs said the purpose of honoring the students who did well is to bring back competition in the school system.

According to Diggs, children are no longer taking their education seriously; adding that the only way those values will come back is through organizing academic programs that will enable students to fully participate.

Diggs added that when he was a student in the William Booth Jr. & Sr. High School they were actively involved with academic challenges (Quizzing, Debates) amongst many others that make them fit to speak and participate in any academic competition.

The Salvation Army William Booth Primary School Vice Principal informed parents and students that it was through extra curriculum activities that enable him to work with several media institutions, including state radio (ELBC)

Those students who received the midyear promotion include: grade 6 to 7th gradeYvonne G. Thomas 93.4, Tina Gaye 90.4, Charles P. Yekeh 92.5, Edwin T. Zuah 90.5. From 3rd grade to 4th grade, KennehFlomo 91.5 , Chris Somah 91.5 , Judges Nagbah 91.5, Joyce J. Jackson 90.8, 2nd grade to 3rd grade , KortoJyo Reeves 90.8, El. Divine Sherman 90.5, and Johnson R. Sumo90.5, 1st grade to 2nd grade, James P. Diggs 95.6, Berry Woodor 92.6 and Ester D.Gbanna96.4 K-I to K-II respectively.

Other students who performed and placed on Principal’s list include Joycelyn L. Brima Grade 6-A 86.4 ,Lucinda N. Mensah Grade 6-A 85.2 ,Daniel Dennis Grade 5 85.3, Zodel D. Tomah grade 5 85.0, Timorah Weah grade 4 85, Jackson H. King grade 2 85.6 Levi S. Nyumah grade 2 85.1, Moses Matadi grade 1 85.7 Ambrose Kollie gr.1 85.3, MagarettLorseh K-II 86 and Victoria Prophet K-I 88