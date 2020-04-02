World Lebanese Cultural Union Donates

..Assorted Drugs To Speaker Chambers

The World Lebanese Cultural Union  (WLCU) has donated  dozens of assorted drugs to  House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers for his district in Maryland County.

Making the donation  on behalf of the Union,  the former President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL)  James Karzolu,  asserted that   the drugs donated   to  Dr. Chambers   were  in response  to request  made  to the Management of  Charif Pharmacy  in the best interest  of Pleebo-Sodoken District, Maryland County.

 “We herein acknowledged receipt of your letter dated February 8, 2020 addressed to Charif Pharmacy and the committee [today] has decided, in keeping with its objective, to response to your request; handover these assorted drugs worth over US$5,000.00.

Also as part of the fight against the monster killer virus out of Liberia, the Lebanese Cultural Union informed government through Speaker Chambers, that the union has organized a taskforce committee in response   to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Responding to the donation, Speaker Chambers expressed gratitude to the Lebanese community   for always responding to the people of his district and the Country at large.

Speaker Chambers informed that the gesture is not the first time- indicating that the union received previous consignment of assorted drugs made available to his office for the people of Pleebo-Sodoken District, Maryland County and it brought relief to his people.

He assured that the office looks forward to a relationship in the years ahead for a better, prosperous and happy Liberian society.  

