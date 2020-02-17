Yelobah-Cares Foundation Empowers Lofians

-Provides Support To Bridges, School Projects

The Yelobah-Cares Foundation, a non-profit charity foundation in Liberia, has made several interventions in the lives of citizens of Voinjama district in Lofa County.

The interventions were made during the week when the Country Director of the Yelobah-Cares, Mr. Isaac Tamba Charleson paid a week long routine visit to the county. During the visit, the Foundation’s Country Director, on behalf of the CEO, contributed One hundred thousand Liberian dollars (LD$100,000.00), half of which was made available towards the construction of the two bridges connecting Kpademai town to the rest of Voinjama district in Lofa county.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony for the bridges project, Mr. Charleson, on behalf of the Foundation’s CEO, Mr. Orlando S. Yelobah, reaffirmed the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to impacting the lives of ordinary Liberians back home (Lofa) who continue to live in abject poverty and deprivation, amidst the huge national endowment of natural resources in

Liberia.

Mr. Charleson reminded the gathering that the Foundation aims to break the vicious cycle of poverty and social isolation in Liberia, beginning with Voinjama, Lofa County, and to restore hope for a better future.

According to Charleson, every person in Liberia has the right to access resources and opportunities in order to live and develop with dignity and to become an active and contributing member of the society.

Meanwhile, the Yelobah-Cares Foundation has also contributed Sixty Thousand Liberian dollars to authorities of the Kpademai Public School in Lofa County for the upkeep of the school; while at the same time providing support through financial aid for deserving students.

The Yelobah-Cares Foundation, which was launched early this year, seeks to inspire hope, improve lives; and empower the underprivileged.

According to the Country Director, they are working for the empowerment, social development and integration of underprivileged people and communities in Liberia, with particular focus on Lofa County.

Charleson intimated that rather than continuing the cycle of handouts and poverty that has stunted Liberia’s growth since its foundation, they seek to provide the first step to true development by helping the poor meet the most basic of needs that prevent them from reaching their God given potentials.

He said, the Yelobah-Cares Foundation is involved with the economic empowerment and social development of underprivileged persons and communities in Voinjama, Lofa County as a way of impacting the overall development of Liberia, as well as assisting in the process of social integration and personal realization of underprivileged children, young people, adults and families.

Lofa County that it will continue to keep engaged with the goal of making measurable change in the lives of underprivileged people in the county and the country at large.