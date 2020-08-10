Liberia Black Star Provides Humanitarian Assistance To Former Officials

NEWS REPORTER 7 hours ago

Three former officials of Liberia Black Star were recipients of humanitarian assistance from the club on Friday, August 7, 2020.

The former officials are Harris Quincy Myers, Bah Sandimannie and Coach Philip Togba (Facao). 

Presenting the funds on behalf of the club, Mr. Willie B. Davis, a club official, recalled the exemplary roles played by the officials and admonished them to use the funds towards sustainability.

The humanitarian assistance is the result of a fundraising exercise undertaken from 1 – 31 July, 2020, by members, supporters, and affiliates of Black Star.

Coach Philip Togba, one of the three recipients, who was overwhelmed with joy, extended thanks and appreciation to the Black Star family for being thoughtful about his welfare.

Another beneficiary, Bah Sandimannie, said he was elated and grateful for the assistance while Harris Quincy Myers said “Little is much when God is involved.” Harris also extended gratitude to Black Star family for the support.

The former officials served with distinction and played significant role during Black Star’s growth. Harris Myers is the Pounding president of Liberia Black Star FC; Bah Sandimannie functioned as chaplain and program coordinator and Coach Philip Togba served with dedication as deputy coach under Coaches JarweeQuiah, George Attiah Lewis, and Henry Browne in the 80s, before later serving as head coach of the club. 

Members of the Black Star delegation that visited the former officials comprised Willie B. Davis, Thomas Kojo, Kelvin Sebwe, Musa Sillah and Dionysius Sebwe.

Liberia Black Star was founded on March 15, 1980, in the South Beach Community, Central Monrovia, Liberia. The football club won three championships in one year (LFA National League, Knock-out Championship, and President’s Cup), becoming LFA Trip Champions in 2007. The following year, Black Star represented Liberia at Confederation of African Football (CAF) Club Championship. 

Liberia Black Star also produced players who have had impact on Liberia football – being core players of the famous George Weah Eleven. The players include Kelvin Sebwe, Thomas Kojo, Oliver Makor, Alex Browne, and Dionysius Sebwe.

Next Post

ICampus Hosts Standup Comedy Shows To Raise Awareness About COVID-19

Mon Aug 10 , 2020
Share this... Facebook Google+ Twitter email Linkedin Pinterest ICampus is using comedy and music to educate citizens and raise awareness about the corona virus pandemic that has affected 1,216 people, leaving 78 dead since the first case was reported March 16, 2020. Support from USAID Liberia Accountability Voice Initiative (LAVI) […]

You May Like

About Us

WHO WE ARE

We dedicate time, energy, resources in the people who go out for the news. We invest in the talents and potentials of the professionals. Basically, we focus on capacity building of our people so that they can be prepared for the challenges ahead. We are the light for all. We focus on the needs of our readers and bring to them new level of innovation that inspires them.

Like Us On Facebook

Facebook Pagelike Widget

Subscribe US Now