Liberia Black Star Provides Humanitarian Assistance To Former Officials

Three former officials of Liberia Black Star were recipients of humanitarian assistance from the club on Friday, August 7, 2020.

The former officials are Harris Quincy Myers, Bah Sandimannie and Coach Philip Togba (Facao).

Presenting the funds on behalf of the club, Mr. Willie B. Davis, a club official, recalled the exemplary roles played by the officials and admonished them to use the funds towards sustainability.

The humanitarian assistance is the result of a fundraising exercise undertaken from 1 – 31 July, 2020, by members, supporters, and affiliates of Black Star.

Coach Philip Togba, one of the three recipients, who was overwhelmed with joy, extended thanks and appreciation to the Black Star family for being thoughtful about his welfare.

Another beneficiary, Bah Sandimannie, said he was elated and grateful for the assistance while Harris Quincy Myers said “Little is much when God is involved.” Harris also extended gratitude to Black Star family for the support.

The former officials served with distinction and played significant role during Black Star’s growth. Harris Myers is the Pounding president of Liberia Black Star FC; Bah Sandimannie functioned as chaplain and program coordinator and Coach Philip Togba served with dedication as deputy coach under Coaches JarweeQuiah, George Attiah Lewis, and Henry Browne in the 80s, before later serving as head coach of the club.

Members of the Black Star delegation that visited the former officials comprised Willie B. Davis, Thomas Kojo, Kelvin Sebwe, Musa Sillah and Dionysius Sebwe.

Liberia Black Star was founded on March 15, 1980, in the South Beach Community, Central Monrovia, Liberia. The football club won three championships in one year (LFA National League, Knock-out Championship, and President’s Cup), becoming LFA Trip Champions in 2007. The following year, Black Star represented Liberia at Confederation of African Football (CAF) Club Championship.

Liberia Black Star also produced players who have had impact on Liberia football – being core players of the famous George Weah Eleven. The players include Kelvin Sebwe, Thomas Kojo, Oliver Makor, Alex Browne, and Dionysius Sebwe.