More By-Elections After Dec 8

The Liberian Government headed by President George Weah should be well prepared in soliciting more funding after December 8, 2020 for more by-elections in the House of Representatives if current members of that august body who are contesting the impending senatorial elections are successful.

Currently, the country is preparing for two by-elections for the House of Representatives in Sinoe electoral district two and Montserrado County electoral district nine following the deaths of Representatives Jay Nagbe Sloh and Munah Pelham-Youngblood respectively.

The number of by-elections will even increase if current Representatives who are vying for the senatorial seats in their various counties are successful.

Current members of the House of Representatives vying for the Senatorial seats in their various counties are Jeremiah Koung (Nimba Dist#1), Alfred Koiwood (Gbarpolu Dist#1), Mariama Fofana (Lofa Dist#4), Prince Moye (Bong Dist#2), Vincent Willie (G/Bassa Dist#4), George Samah (Mont. Dist#12), Thomas Fallah (Mont. Dist#5), Mambu Sonii (G/Cape Mount Dist#2), Edwin Melvin Snowe (Bomi Dist#1), Zoe Emmanuel Pennue (G/Gedeh #1) among others.

Although the law of the country doesn’t stop those sitting lawmakers from contesting for the senatorial seats in the country, but some Liberians have repeatedly detested their decisions saying doing such in a county ‘economically crippled’ are ‘unpatriotic and they are wasteful’

Aggrieved Liberians have called on them to relinquish their current position as Representatives if they have confidence in winning the senatorial seat in their respective counties.

However, those current lawmakers have defended their decisions to contest saying even if they contest or not, Liberia will still spend monies to conduct elections. According to them, if they are not successful in the impending elections, they will return to their respective districts and lead their people.

They also defended by saying if they resign as requested by aggrieved Liberians, there will be by-elections as well. Based on this, they said their decision is patriotic and not wasteful.

After taking over as President of Liberia, President George Weah told the Liberian people and the international community that the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) was taking over a broke economy.

The Liberian leader and his financial experts have repeatedly said they are challenged because the country doesn’t have the resources to undertake most of the development projects, but continue to lobby with her international community for funding.

Since his ascendancy, the National Elections Commission (NEC), the electoral body in the country continues to face series of problems in conducting by-elections. Most often budgets submitted by the electoral body are delayed, hugely reduced which has caused series of preparation problems for the body.

With the numbers of Representatives vying for the senatorial elections on December 8, 2020, Liberia should be prepared for more by-elections after December 8, 2020 in the various counties.