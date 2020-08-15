NEC Launches CVE Campaign For SSE, Referendum Aug. 14

The National Elections Commission (NEC) will launch the Civic and Voter Education campaign for the 2020 Special Senatorial Election (SSE) and Constitutional Referendum today Friday August 14, 2020.

According to a release from NEC on its official page, the CVE launch is a traditional ceremony by the NEC ahead of elections for the purpose of enhancing awareness among voters for them to turn out, from all walks of life, and vote.

NEC says the Voter Roll Update (VRU) for the 2020 SSE and Referendum will run from September 1-15, while the elections of both the SSE and Referendum will be on December 8, 2020.