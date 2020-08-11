President Weah suspends NPHIL boss

MONROVIA- Aug 11-President George M. Weah has suspended the head of the National Public Health Institute, Dr. Mosoka Fallah, (NPHIL) for ethical, professional and administrative lapses for time indefinite.

A statement issues late Monday said.

“President George M. Weah has set up a special investigative committee to probe the reported breach in the health and administrative protocols which guide the issuance of Covid-19 test results by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

“This comes in the wake of several allegations in recent weeks against health authorities by aggrieved individuals who were tested for Coronavirus as part of the protocols governing travels. It also follows a meeting the President held on Monday, August 10, 2020 with key health stakeholders and international partners supporting the country’s COVID-19 response,” the statement said.

The committee has 72 hours to submit its findings. Members of the committee are: The President, Liberia Medical and Dental Council, LMDC – Chair, The Minister of Justice, Madam Mawine Diggs, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Country Representative, US Center for Disease Control, CD and The Country Representative, World Health Organization, WHO.”

According to the statement, the committee is charged with the responsibility of finding out whether there have been systemic breaches in the reporting procedure of COVID-19 results and recommend actions to be taken in order to remedy the situation.

“Dr. Fallah has been asked to cooperate with the investigative committee. Dr. Patrick Kpanyan, Deputy Director General of NHPIL will act during the course of the suspension.” TNR